Selensky is about to return from delivering his “victory plan” to BATO leaders – seeking authorisation to use long-range missiles – controlled by NATO from targeting to launch - that can strike deep into Russia.

This will, presumably, provoke a direct response by Russia to return fire on military bases and cities in the US, UK ad Germany – plus other NATO countries.

Russia and China are engaged in anti-submarine ad is well prepared to invade Taiwan with other naval exercises around the whole of Taiwan.

The UK is active threatening European countries like Georgia to become more belligerent.

Here’s a few links ahead of the “October Surprise” of the NATO escalation by attacking Russia directly, using Ukraine as a Judas goat.

The US elections cannot come soon enough – assuming Trump wins of course, rather than the warmongers, globally, commencing nuclear war.

Here’s some jingoistic propaganda from the UK’s Daily Telegraph team of bloodthirsty warmongers and Trump haters:

(12) Ukrainian town resembles 'desert planet' after Russian assault | Ukraine: The Latest - YouTube

And some news from the battlefront in Ukraine that is pro-Russian.

Retreat From The Zaporozhye Direction⚔️ Victory Plan🌏 Kursk Trap🔥 Military Summary For 2024.10.15 (youtube.com)

Onwards!!!

