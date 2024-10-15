NATO – US, UK and Germany – about to authorise direct strikes on Russia cities and military bases - North Korea to send a few hundred thousand troops to fight with Russia in Ukraine?
Russia to retaliate with direct attacks on military bases and cities in the US, UK and Germany?
Selensky is about to return from delivering his “victory plan” to BATO leaders – seeking authorisation to use long-range missiles – controlled by NATO from targeting to launch - that can strike deep into Russia.
This will, presumably, provoke a direct response by Russia to return fire on military bases and cities in the US, UK ad Germany – plus other NATO countries.
Russia and China are engaged in anti-submarine ad is well prepared to invade Taiwan with other naval exercises around the whole of Taiwan.
The UK is active threatening European countries like Georgia to become more belligerent.
Here’s a few links ahead of the “October Surprise” of the NATO escalation by attacking Russia directly, using Ukraine as a Judas goat.
The US elections cannot come soon enough – assuming Trump wins of course, rather than the warmongers, globally, commencing nuclear war.
Here’s some jingoistic propaganda from the UK’s Daily Telegraph team of bloodthirsty warmongers and Trump haters:
(12) Ukrainian town resembles 'desert planet' after Russian assault | Ukraine: The Latest - YouTube
And some news from the battlefront in Ukraine that is pro-Russian.
Retreat From The Zaporozhye Direction⚔️ Victory Plan🌏 Kursk Trap🔥 Military Summary For 2024.10.15 (youtube.com)
Onwards!!!
Russia routinely bombs Ukrainian cities using foreign weapons. So what is the difference if Ukraine attacks military targets in Russia?
If NK troops fight, you can disarm them with food. If that fails, they will quickly tire of fighting for meagre salary. When trump wins he will hand Ukraine to Russia and in 3 years Ukrainian men will be fighting alongside Chechens attacking all the former USSR territories.