From Brave AI:

“Italy’s data protection authority fined Meta €805 million (approximately $887 million or £670 million) for accessing Android users’ photos and videos without specific consent.

The penalty, announced on November 14, 2026, relates to the Facebook app’s gallery suggestions feature, which accessed the media of roughly 20 million Italian users without adequate transparency or separate permission.

The regulator cited Meta’s lack of cooperation during the investigation and the violation’s duration as key factors in determining the fine, which represents about 0.47% of Meta’s global annual turnover.

Meta has the right to appeal the decision, which is among the largest ever imposed by an Italian authority on a tech company.

Yikes who the hell are the DPA?

From here:

https://www.garanteprivacy.it/web/garante-privacy-en/the-italian-data-protection-authority-who-we-are

“The Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la protezione dei dati personali) is an independent authority set up to protect fundamental rights and freedoms in connection with the processing of personal data, and to ensure respect for individuals’ dignity.

The DPA was set up in 1997, when the former Data Protection Act came into force.

It is a collegiate body including four members, who are elected by Parliament for a seven-year term. The authority has an office in Rome.

OUR TASKS

The tasks of the Garante are laid down in the GDPR 2016/679 as well as in the Personal Data Protection Code (legislative decree No. 196/2003) and in other national and EU regulatory instruments.

Four ‘collegiate college members elected by Parliament. Hmmm.

Who are these ‘members?

“he four members of the Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la protezione dei dati personali) are:

Pasquale Stanzione , who serves as President . He is a jurist and scholar specializing in the protection of fundamental rights.

Ginevra Cerrina Feroni , who serves as Vice-President . She is a lawyer with experience in privacy, fundamental rights, and new technologies.

Agostino Ghiglia , a Board Member . He is a jurist, former Member of Parliament, and senior civil servant active in privacy and digital rights.

Guido Scorza, a Board Member. He is a lawyer, journalist, and university lecturer specializing in new technology law and privacy.

These four members form the collegiate body appointed by the Italian Parliament for seven-year non-renewable terms. Fabio Mattei serves as the Secretary General to the DPA but is not a voting member of the Board.

Sort of a group of laymen/women.

Could this Meta ‘guilt’ extend across other EU countries?

“Yes, it is highly likely that Meta faces similar regulatory actions in other EU countries, particularly regarding its “consent or pay” advertising model, though jurisdictional hurdles exist for photo-access cases.

Regulatory Precedents and Ongoing Investigations

Digital Markets Act (DMA): The European Commission has already fined Meta €200 million in April 2025 for its “consent or pay” model and is monitoring compliance, with potential for further fines up to 5% of daily turnover if non-compliant.

Irish Jurisdiction: Meta’s primary European subsidiary is in Ireland, where the Data Protection Commission is still assessing its ad-free subscription model. In May 2023, Ireland imposed a €1.2 billion fine for data transfers to the US, which Meta is appealing.

Jurisdictional Complexity: The Italian fine relies on the ePrivacy Directive, which excludes the “one-stop-shop” mechanism, allowing national authorities to act independently. Other countries may pursue similar ePrivacy violations, but Meta argues that GDPR cases should be handled by the Irish lead authority.

Key Distinctions

Photo Access vs. Advertising: The Italian €805 million fine specifically targeted unauthorized access to Android photo galleries via the Facebook app, affecting ~20 million users. This is distinct from the broader advertising consent issues facing the EC and Ireland.

Scale: While the Italian fine is among the largest ever imposed on a tech giant in Italy, it is smaller than the €1.2 billion Irish penalty and the $25 billion settlement in New Mexico, suggesting a pattern of escalating global regulatory scrutiny.

Details of the Ireland fine from Brave AI:

“On May 22, 2023, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) imposed a record €1.2 billion fine on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The penalty was issued after the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) issued a binding instruction to the DPC to increase the penalty from an initial draft that included no financial fine.

The DPC found that Meta infringed Article 46(1) GDPR by continuing to transfer personal data of European Union users to the United States using Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) that were deemed insufficient to protect data from US surveillance laws following the Schrems II court ruling.

The New Mexico fine per Brave AI:

“A New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay a $25 billion penalty, marking the largest fine ever levied against the tech giant. The ruling stems from a jury verdict finding Meta liable for nearly 44 million violations of the state’s Unfair Practices Act for misleading consumers about data privacy and content moderation related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Key Details

The Verdict : A Santa Fe jury found that Meta systematically deceived users about how it handled personal data and prevented harmful content on Facebook .

Judicial Ruling : Judge Francis Mathew reduced the calculated maximum penalty of $219 billion to $25 billion , citing the intentional and systemic nature of the violations.

Financial Impact : The fine will accrue 15% interest annually until paid, and under state law, all proceeds are directed to New Mexico’s school system .

Company Response: Meta Chief Legal Officer C.J. Mahoney stated the ruling makes it “all but impossible to do business” in the state and confirmed the company plans to appeal the decision.

This penalty exceeds the $18 billion settlement Meta reached with nearly all other states earlier in 2026, as New Mexico opted out of the multistate coalition to pursue its own aggressive enforcement.

So, a $25 billion fine imposed by New Mexico on its own PLUS another $18 billion to settle ‘all other States’?

Per Brave AI:

“Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle child safety lawsuits with 48 states, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories, excluding New Mexico and Florida.

Excluded States : New Mexico pursued its own litigation, securing nearly $1 billion earlier, while Florida rejected the deal as insufficient.

Payment Structure : The settlement involves $12.7 billion in guaranteed payments spread over 10 years, with an additional $5.3 billion contingent on competitors TikTok and YouTube adopting similar safety measures.

Scope: This agreement, announced in August 2026, resolves claims from 52 state and territory attorneys general regarding alleged harms to minors on Facebook and Instagram.

So around 25+18 = 43 billion in the US- maybe the same in the EU given same numbers of users and uses?

call it $86 billion in total just for these ‘offences.

approximately $887 million= 0.47% of global turnover (around $190 billion- so $86 billion in fines, so far, equals 45% of GLOBAL turnover!!!

I wonder whether non-US and non-EU countries will jump own board and use their own ‘lawfare’ to extort money from Meta!!!

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