Remember this from yesterday?

(100) UK spends a record £60 million re-importing the wind power it exported to keep the lights on

In that article was this:

“This event is part of a broader crisis in balancing costs, which hit a record £505 million in September alone. ⁠”

And this from 25 November:

(100) As expected – UK’s ‘net zero’ cartel led by unelected bureaucrats at OFGEM increase energy prices by 26%- energy bills will increase until everyone is poor!

So, the NESO cartel spends half a billion pounds and OFGEM in the same cartel passes the cost on to British consumers.

That September £500 million series of screw ups means could be equated to a ZERO increase in bills for around 1.1 million households in the UK. More for households in energy poverty.

Digging a little deeper, from Brave AI:

“According to the provided search context, NESO spent approximately £13.7 billion on balancing costs over the last five years (2021/22 to 2025/26).

The annual total balancing costs for this period are:

2021/22 : Not explicitly stated in the text, but implied to be high (2022/23 was £4.1bn).

2022/23 : £4.1 billion .

2023/24 : £2.4 billion to £2.5 billion (reports vary slightly between £2.4bn and £2.5bn).

2024/25 : £2.7 billion .

2025/26: £3.1 billion.

Balancing costs are recovered through the Balancing Services Use of System (BSUoS) charge on electricity bills. ⁠

The trend shows a significant increase from the 2023/24 low to a projected rise toward £6.4–£8.3 billion by 2030, driven largely by thermal constraints and renewable energy integration challenges.

£13.7 billion over 5 years = £2.7 billion a year for the last 5 years.

That works out at over £7.5 million A DAY!!!

So, is there a systemic fault in the way NESO operates AND in the way that OFGEM works out the price paid by consumers via the ‘price cap?

Note the charge for 2030 of over £8 billion. This budgeting for coxk-ups and making the consumer pay for them!

The loud complaint against the banks was ‘privatise profits and socialise losses- this is privatise errors and make consumers pay!

How can errors worth some £16 billion over the last 5 years be rational.

The entire electricity pricing system is as cartel- it is broken and someone needs to fix it- starting with GREEN TAXES and regulations!

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