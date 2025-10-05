A recent Peer review in energy in the US pointed out that offshore costs 10x as much as natural gas the provision of electricity and solar costs 7x as much as natural gas. Give these two links are look for more information one is a YouTube video and another an article:

Has the World Given Up on Fighting Climate Change? — The Climate Realism Show #176

Energy Prices During the Trump & Biden Administrations - The Heartland Institute

The issue for all political parties is to quantify the costs and benefits of Net 0 for instance, the argument for Net 0 is based on emissions not presence of Co2. There is no measurement of C02 to compare one period with another, all we have is a bunch of wonks who estimate the C02 emissions from all vehicles and factories etc, the amount of C02 in the air in parts per million is someone around 420. These are not calculate per low Cal e.g London, Liverpool, or any public spot. So there is no account taken for the wind blowing for the trees absorbing C02 between dates. The same wonks sell Carbon credits as auctions to hedge funds and energy companies and the costs of these are included in utility bills. There is no competition for electricity provided by gas or oil fired power stations. The government legislates a monopoly supply of electricity with a high presence or wind and solar. This is fascism, there is no competition for electricity supply. We will know that our power bills have gone up 1000 pounds per year and not reduced by the 300 pounds as promised.

Net 0 is a fraud based on faulty science and corruption and needs to end and the political party that quantifies this will win the next election.