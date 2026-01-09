From Brave AI:

“Germany has experienced its longest power outage since World War II, with nearly 45,000 households and over 2,200 businesses left without electricity for two days following a suspected arson attack on high-voltage transmission lines in southwest Berlin on January 3, 2026.

“ The attack, which occurred during freezing winter temperatures as low as -9°C, prompted a federal terrorism probe after the far-left extremist group Vulkangruppe (Volcano Group) claimed responsibility, citing political motives against fossil fuel infrastructure and energy capitalism.”

As usual, the people who will suffered the most from sub zero temperatures are the poor, the sick and the elderly – which coincides with the mad, evil goals of “net zero” fanatics in most western governments.

· “Nature of the Attack: A fire broke out at a bridge crossing the Teltow Canal, damaging high-voltage cables that supplied a gas-fired power station at Lichterfelde, leading to a widespread blackout affecting approximately 100,000 people. Authorities confirmed the use of incendiary devices, indicating a deliberate and planned sabotage. · Claim of Responsibility: The Vulkangruppe claimed online responsibility, describing the act as self-defense against energy capitalism, and expressed regret for the consequences, a claim deemed credible by German police. This group has a history of similar attacks, including sabotage at a Tesla Gigafactory in 2024 and a 60-hour blackout in September 2025. · Impact and Response: The blackout disrupted heating, medical services, transportation, and communication systems. Hospitals, nursing homes, and vulnerable citizens were at risk, prompting the city to open shelters in schools, sports centers, and hotels, with the government covering hotel costs up to €70 per night. The German army was deployed to assist with logistics and fuel deliveries. · Power Restoration: Electricity was fully restored by Thursday, January 8, 2026, after a complex repair operation on the damaged 300-meter cable section. As of January 9, 2026, all affected areas have power restored, though the investigation remains ongoing. · Terrorism Classification: Berlin’s mayor and federal officials have officially labeled the incident as terrorism due to the targeting of critical infrastructure and the deliberate endangerment of civilian lives during extreme cold. The case is being treated as one of the most serious sabotage incidents in the city since the end of WWII.”

There are no reports of any injuries or deaths so far from the power outage.

