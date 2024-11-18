Bobby Kenedy’s charity Children’s Health Defence, reviews the book under the banner of “The Cost of a Lie” in this 41-minute video embedded here:

“Life expectancy, retirement savings, euthanasia, incentivized medicine, hospital protocols — what do all of these things have in common? Learn about the so-called “systematized medical abuse,” spoken of in “The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine,” on today’s roundtable. Panelists include Celia Farber, Catherine Austin Fitts, AJ DePriest and Zoey O’Toole. The show is hosted by Mary Holland, Eaq.”

It goes over these issues in some detail, but what caught my eye, as an ex-investment professional. were the comments on FASB 56 because they highlighted that companies that interact with the Federal government can withhold financial information that breaches all sorts of security laws.

Here’s an excerpt from the transcript:

“Um But you've also seen now with

00:23:20 FA B statement 56 a policy decision to take the, the government book is what, what is FFF 56 is in

00:23:31 administrative policy adopted in October 2018 during the Kavanaugh hearings, it was adopted with

00:23:38 approval of both Congress House and Senate and the executive branch. And what it said is a secret

00:23:43 group of people by a secret process, um could take a portion of the financial statements of the

00:23:49 government secret and it's not only the 24 covered agencies, but it's 100 and 50 plus governmental

00:23:55 entities. And if you and the classification laws and the national security waiver laws, it, that it

00:24:02 then includes the defense contractors and the, um, and the big banks. And essentially, I as an

00:24:09 investment person, when I look at the US bond market and the US stock market, what it means is,

00:24:15 especially in the large cap stocks and anything related to the government. a huge portion of the

00:24:21 securities market is dark and it's a, it's a, an, a remarkable trick because we're saying by

00:24:27 administrative policy, we can continue to disobey the provisions for financial management, the

00:24:33 constitution, we can continue to disobey the financial management law. We can continue to disobey

00:24:39 the financial management regulations and we can do that by an administrative policy if we all agree.

00:24:46 And, um, and it, you know, it's an extraordinary thing and it's important to understand because the,

00:24:52 when most people look at the intentionality behind the killing machine, it's very hard for them to

00:24:58 fathom and it's hard to fathom because you can't believe it's economic. And yet we have seen Larry

00:25:04 Fink now, you know, pronouncing, we have created a model where we can grow the economy with a

00:25:11 shrinking population. They've changed the economic model and part of it is big tech A I and software

00:25:17 and it, you know, it's hard for anybody to fathom that this is profitable. And again, it comes back

00:25:23 to basically using a huge amount of taxpayers' money to enrich a variety of different sectors of

00:25:31 the economy. I call it plunder capitalism… “

FASB 56 was approved by Congress in 2018. Her’s what Brave AI has to say about it:

“Fasb 56

FASAB Statement 56, titled “Classified Activities,” was issued in October 2018 by the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (FASAB). This statement provides guidance on the accounting and reporting of classified activities by federal entities. The main objective is to balance the need for financial transparency with the need to protect national security information.

1. Key Provisions 2. Modification of Public Financial Statements: FASAB 56 permits federal agencies to modify their public financial statements to prevent the disclosure of classified information. This includes moving expenditures from one line item to another or reclassifying transactions. 3. Secrecy around Modifications: The statement allows agencies to refrain from disclosing to the public when modifications have been made to public financial statements. 4. Two Sets of Books: As noted by Professor Mark Skidmore, this guidance effectively creates two sets of books: a modified set for public consumption and a true set of financial statements that remains hidden from the public. 5. National Security Waivers: FASAB 56 provides authority for the Director of National Intelligence to waive certain financial reporting requirements for private sector entities, allowing them to maintain secrecy around their financial activities. 6. Implications 1. Lack of Transparency: The implementation of FASAB 56 raises concerns about the lack of transparency in government financial reporting, particularly in areas related to national security. 2. Investor Uncertainty: The ability of companies to modify their financial statements and maintain secrecy may create uncertainty for investors, making it difficult to accurately assess a company’s financial health. 3. Real Estate as a Safe Haven: The increased secrecy around financial reporting may make commercial real estate a more attractive investment option, as property values and rental income are less susceptible to manipulation. 7. Reactions 1. Criticism from Researchers: Professor Mark Skidmore and others have criticized the lack of public awareness and debate surrounding FASAB 56, citing concerns about the potential for abuse and lack of transparency. 2. Limited Media Coverage: The announcement of FASAB 56 received limited media attention, with few outlets covering the story.”

The Brave AI comment on two sets of books could be altered as three sets of books. One for investors, one for FASB and the other for tax purposes!

One can have sympathy for the need for “National Security Interests”, but investors have a need to know about the financial viability and prospects of their investments and how much of the finances of a company are dependent on the “State”.

Are the number of missiles supplied to the military a national security issue? Probably. How about the activities of companies dominated by federal government policy like Google and Moderna?

I remain shocked by my “naivete” in not noticing this (I retired in 2015)

Onwards!!!

