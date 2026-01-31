Federal regulations banning the use of dirty diesel oil had to be suspended to keep the lights on during the recent severe cold spell in Massachusetts.

Wind power managed to supply just ONE PER CENT OF demand, natural gas pipelines were never allowed to operate because of “green” legislation and Canada shut down electricity supply from HYDRO QUEBEC due to ‘safety’ concerns – resulting in power being despatched, not received. The result? Copious amounts of expensive and dirty diesel oil had to be used to supply 40 PER CENT OF THE ENERGY DEMANDED.

150 metric tons of CO2 PER MINUTE – they had no choice!!

Check out this 10-miute video for the down low on the politically driven “balls-up” that will increase utility bills by SEVEN TIMES NORMAL rates in New England.

95 per cent utilization of every diesel generator in the State had to be fired up because every policy supplying electricity FAILED.

Bottom line – legislators get money from utility companies to draft legislation that in turn, legislate price gouging in utility bills issued by companies.

“Winter Storm Fern exposed the biggest energy policy failure in Massachusetts history. While you were freezing in your home, the $3.5 billion Vineyard Wind project produced just 1% of our electricity. The $1.6 billion transmission line from Canada ran BACKWARDS. And we burned fuel oil at emergency levels—pumping 150 metric tons of carbon into the air every minute.

This is typical of the corrupt policies deployed world wide by the insane ‘ net zero’ climate freaks. For corruption of money, donations, and political power.

“People in this state need to Wake the fuck up! We mandated an Audit and the legislature is blocking it. Why do you think that is! We need a complete overhaul of the crooks in power in this state. Vote on policies not your cup cake feelings. They all need to be voted out!”

