Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Jensen's avatar
Tim Jensen
1h

Well golly, these folks in the New England states keep electing the corrupt Democrats like there is no other choice and then suffer the consequences. Maybe I should have more empathy for them -- But I don't __ You just can't fix stupid -- It is FOREVER!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture