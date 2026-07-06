The Pretender to the Labour ‘throne’ has yet to announce or be challenged on ANY substantive policies and will in all probability endorse the 2024 Manifesto plus a few more ‘command and control’ socialist policies.

This includes the construction of “300,000 (low cost) homes per year by 2029 as part of a broader pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England by the end of the current parliament in July 2029.

“Estimates based on Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) lodgements indicate that 392,400 net additional homes have been delivered in England between the start of the current Parliament on 9 July 2024 and 14 June 2026. This figure represents approximately 26% of the government’s five-year target to deliver 1.5 million new homes.

Here’s an indication of progress over the last little while in terms of net Net additional dwellings in England

2016-17 : 223,230

2017-18 : 228,170

2018-19 : 247,770

2019-20 : 248,590

2020-21 : 217,750

2021-22 : 234,460

2022-23: 234,290

The target of£ 1.5 million new low cost houses is a long way of.: assuming an average all up cost of round £400,000 each, the capital cost would be around £600 billion.

Additional defence spending will rapidly accumulate to a further trillion pounds by 2025.

The socialists are part way through nationalising the UK’s rail network, have already nationalised British Steel and want to nationalise water companies such as Thames Water – after employing their own (socialist) ’ experts’ to say it was badly run.

The entire energy system has ‘de facto’ been nationalized ‘’ by the climate freaks and now operates as a general tax with levies raised all being paid to foreign energy companies..

Next up is Burnham’s plan for devolution away from the Westminster bubble – whilst pursuing policies that align with a centralised EU.

From here:

Initial thoughts on the first signs of policy from the putative head chimp of the UK’s Labour ‘government – government by post code and DEVOLUTION away from the Westminster bubble.

The costs of devolution for Scotland, Wales and Ulster manifest in fiscal deficits of between 5-10% of GDP. The overall UK’s fiscal deficit is currently around 4%. Of GDP.

The combined population of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is around 10.5 million compared to that of the United Kingdom in total of around 70 million.

Devolution would further entrench structural deficits in each region it was applied and increase the UK fiscal deficit to around 10% of GDP at a time it is struggling to contain it below 4% of GDP.

Rumour has it that Burnham supports weakening the US by selling the Chagos – there must be boat loads of bribes flowing freely between the Mauritius ‘government’ and senior Labour party apparatchiks foe this madness to persist. (£47 billion worth of bribes!

In my view the easiest way to prevent the UK from economic bankruptcy is to shun the failed EU experiment and embrace the on going success of the US. A Reality that is denied by socialists in the UK (and EU).

The UK has become dominated by the same socialist/Marxist dogma in the EU and should pivot – and beg- to become the 51st State of the capitalist USA!

(10) The UK should pivot away from a closer alignment with the EU and towards a far closer alignment with the US

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