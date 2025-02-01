New Head of DHS drops the hammer - cancels amnesty for 600,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers, hopefully the human trafficking scheme CHNV has been axed as well!
From here:
Noem’s Explosive Move Shakes U.S. Immigration to Its Core | RightWing
“At a Glance
Kristi Noem, Trump’s new DHS chief, ends amnesty extension for 600,000 Venezuelan migrants
Move aims to pressure Venezuela for reform and cut off remittances to Maduro regime
Cancellation reverses Mayorkas’ 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS)
Decision impacts 2026 midterm elections and signals stricter immigration control
Over one million foreign nationals currently remain in the U.S. due to TPS
Maybe they are part of this human trafficking scheme that flew migrant beggars into US cities, per Brave AI:
“… the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan (CHNV) mass-parole program allows up to 30,000 asylum-seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the U.S. each month.”
30,000 a month, 360,000 a year, over a million every three years!
I hope the good lady has cancelled this policy already!
Onwards!!!
LOVE IT!