From here:

Noem’s Explosive Move Shakes U.S. Immigration to Its Core | RightWing

“At a Glance

Kristi Noem, Trump’s new DHS chief, ends amnesty extension for 600,000 Venezuelan migrants

Move aims to pressure Venezuela for reform and cut off remittances to Maduro regime

Cancellation reverses Mayorkas’ 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Decision impacts 2026 midterm elections and signals stricter immigration control

Over one million foreign nationals currently remain in the U.S. due to TPS

Maybe they are part of this human trafficking scheme that flew migrant beggars into US cities, per Brave AI:

“… the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan (CHNV) mass-parole program allows up to 30,000 asylum-seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the U.S. each month.”

30,000 a month, 360,000 a year, over a million every three years!

I hope the good lady has cancelled this policy already!

Onwards!!!