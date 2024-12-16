From here:

Starmer's five biggest blunders as he's voted 'worst PM in modern history' after just five months in office

“Just 27 per cent were recorded as satisfied with Starmer’s performance, while an eye-opening 61 per cent were dissatisfied.”

Here’s the five cited blunders - Winter Fuel, Southport riots and ‘two-tier policing’ accusations, Inheritance tax raid on farmers, Reeves’ bombshell budget, Donations.

The questions and responses from the poll do not touch o vaxx injuries, energy prices or immigrant beggars – each of which are “hot button” issues that directly impact the health and well-being of Brits.

I guesstimate that the UK has 2 million illegal immigrant beggars costing the taxpayer 25,000 pounds each of 50 billion pounds a year – more than the entire defence budget.

Electricity prices in the UK are amongst the highest in the world – the more renewables supply that is added, the more expensive it gets. Energy prices are manipulated by the UK government so that fossil fuels appear expensive and subsidized renewables appear cheap – a straight con, a fraud and a lie. Prices were already high, prior to large scale use of renewables, because of super taxes on oil and gas – it would actually cost more to recharge an EV – when all hydrocarbon penalties and renewable subsidies are removed.

Ad the there are the vaxx damaged that are being wilfully ignored and neglected by this and previous governments.

COVID-19 Yellow Card Data | UKColumn

The least update to this I have seen – September 2022. We are now two years later, and we knew back the that only one injury report was filed for every 50 injuries suffered.

An under-reporting factor of 50 implies more than 100,000 deaths and 75 million injuries – multiple per person – and that was back in September 2022.

Politicians and government agencies are still actively engaged in a cover up that hides the deadly measures they enacted out of the fear and panic they refuse to acknowledge and admit to.

They acted in a cowardly and in “headless chicken” mode when, as leaders, they were expected to be the “adults”,

The energy regulator in the UK, OFGEM, has just mandated another 4% increase in the “price cap” - up to which all energy suppliers WILL charge. The price cap is not the cheapest or most reasonable price for electricity, it is the price that OFGEM deems appropriate.

Thes is state control of prices – fascism.

UK household electricity will be charged at 26.057p per kWh PLUS 152 pounds a year for the privilege of being connected to the electricity price rip-off – from next month.

That’s around 32.7 US cents per kwh.

There is little value comparing UK prices to the lunatic EU, Canada or Australia because they are similarly blighted by “green” energy policies.

Several us states are similarly afflicted, with California forcing up electricity prices in nearby States as it fails to deliver its energy needs. Quite why those nearby States should have to pay for the folly of the Californian idiots is hard to understand.

The cheapest US state is Louisiana. From here:

Electricity Rates for Every State - Energy Bot

· The Average Electricity Rate in the U.S. is 16.83 cents per kilowatt-hour. · Hawaii has the highest average electricity rate of 40.75 cents per kilowatt-hour. · Louisiana has the lowest average electricity rate of 11.93 cents per kilowatt-hour.

32.7 cents per kwh in the UK v an average of 16.83 cents in the US

Even with the level of insanity of energy policies in the US, the UK is twice as insane.

The whole of the UK knows that the Labour government are a bunch of morons, pretending to know how to govern.

Labour’s policies are making Brits poorer, sicker and stupider – all courtesy of Karl Marx and the UN,

