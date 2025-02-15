From here:

Historic Immigration Law Signed – Never Before Seen Consequences Emerge | RightWing

“Governor Ron DeSantis announced the toughest immigration law in the United States.

The law dedicates $298 million to enhance immigration enforcement in Florida.

One of the law’s most controversial aspects is the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit capital crimes.

Provided the quality of evidence is solid, this makes sense. No need to pay for prison accommodation and to eventual escape for murder via deportation.

“These new laws allocate $298 million for bolstering immigration control within the state, hiring over 50 additional law enforcement officers. The measures also provide financial assistance to local agencies for essential training and equipment while incentivizing participation in federal immigration initiatives.”

These new laws will result in direct comparisons to future crime rates in “sanctuary” States and cities and, of course, to the number of murder victims.

I wonder if similar laws will be passed for rape, drug, and human trafficking offences, And for rape gangs?

Onwards!!!