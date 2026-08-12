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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
2h

The King chuckles the Turd.

I smell a royal crap being taken over the Commonwealth for his Great Reset, for the Great Taking Globally.

Meanwhile through the work of the PM the sins of the royals over generations get absolved in more bizarre ways. I thought Brexit was for not following the footsteps of the dictatorial totalitarians of the EU.

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