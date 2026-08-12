This will crater the value of houses in middle class areas and raise the risk of violent crime to unheard of levels. The gaudy new lipstick cannot hide the pig.

From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham has stated that middle-class and wealthy areas must “play their part” in housing asylum seekers to ensure the burden is not disproportionately placed on the country’s poorest communities. He argued that it is unfair for only low-income areas, such as Blackpool, to receive the lion’s share of asylum dispersal and insisted that all parts of the country need to share the responsibility.

Border minister Anna Turley doubled down on this stance, defending plans to house 1,200 asylum seekers near the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire. She emphasized the need for a “fair and equitable system” to limit the impact on local communities, noting that wealthier regions have historically taken fewer asylum seekers than their fair share.

The government aims to end reliance on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and hotels, which have sparked protests in working-class areas. Instead, Burnham indicated a preference for using former military bases and industrial sites to create secure, contained accommodation, thereby reducing the direct impact on local neighborhoods while still ensuring a national distribution of asylum support.

The entire country is already paying for the criminal economic migrants via taxes.

Criminal migrants receive free health, dentistry, optician welfare benefits as well as a weekly £50 payment to a debit card and free rent.

These criminal asylum seekers are mostly Muslims, approved by a Muslim Home Secretary and processed by Muslim councillors who assign no priority to the Christians, Hindus, Jews and Moslems who have been queueing for years for council housing, let alone expensive dental/medical and appointments with opticians.

The government is trumpeting the closure of 13 hotels previously used to house 44 asylum seekers:

“The Home Office has announced the closure of 13 more hotels used to house asylum seekers in England, bringing the total number of such facilities below 160 for the first time. This latest round of closures, which includes the historic Grand Metropole Hotel in Blackpool and the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, is expected to save taxpayers £51 million.

The government states that these closures are part of a broader strategy to end the use of hotels for asylum accommodation by July 2029, shifting toward more “basic” sites such as former military barracks. The decision continues a policy initiated under the previous Keir Starmer administration and maintained by the current Andy Burnham government, having already closed 11 hotels in April and 20 in June this year.

The 13 hotels now being handed back to their communities include:

Grand Metropole Hotel , Blackpool

Grosvenor Hotel , Stratford-upon-Avon

Ramada Jarvis Hotel , Loughborough

Nottingham Hotel , Nottingham

Britannia Ashley Hotel , Hale

Gold Thorn Hotel , Wolverhampton

Chimney House Hotel , Sandbach

Staycity Apartments Deptford Bridge , Lewisham

Needham House , Hitchin

Holiday Inn , Bridgwater

Holiday Inn Express , Dunstable

Dubrovnik Hotel , Bradford

Best Western Brook Hotel, Norwich

Burnham has also prioritised the homeless for special attention. This means that people like these will reive priority over and above British people on housing waiting lists:

Migrants in London tent city reveal how much they make illegally begging

I covered the issue here and here:

UK at breaking point over the siting of economic migrants in the heart of villages and cities?

““The Muslim population in the United Kingdom in 2006 was estimated at 2,142,000 people, representing approximately 3.7% of the total population.

“Total Muslim Population (2026 Estimate): Approximately 4.1 million, comprising 6.5% of the population in England and Wales.

Recent Historical Context: Between mid-2010 and mid-2016, an estimated 43% of all immigrants to the UK were Muslim.

“According to the 2021 Census, 26.6% of Muslims in England and Wales live in social rented housing, a rate significantly higher than the national average of 16.6%.

“ Political Representation: In Newham, Muslim councillors made up 15.1% (9 out of 60) of the council in the 1998–2002 term, rising to 21.7% (13 councillors) in the 2006–2010 term. In Tower Hamlets, while specific councilor percentages are not detailed in the snippets, it had the highest number of Muslim candidates (102) in recent local elections, with 39 elected, largely through the Aspire party.

Employment in Public Sector: In Tower Hamlets, 27% of the Muslim resident population aged 16 and over works in the public administration, education, and health sector. However, the context notes that Muslims are somewhat under-represented in statutory agencies (council, police, health) relative to their population numbers and are concentrated in lower-grade roles.

Demographics: The Muslim population in Tower Hamlets is 39.9% (2021 Census), and in Newham, it is 34.8% (2021 Census).

A little more details on the Londonistan boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Newhm.

“Based on the provided search context, specific 2026 proportions of residents living in social housing for Tower Hamlets and Newham are not available. The most recent census data (2021) and other recent reports provide the following historical figures:

Tower Hamlets : Approximately 35.9% to 40% of households live in social housing. A 2024 borough profile notes that 34% of housing stock was Council or Registered Social Landlord housing in 2021, while Census 2021 data cites 35.9% . Earlier 2011 Census data indicated 40% .

Newham: The provided text does not state the specific proportion of social housing residents for Newham, though it notes Newham has one of the largest social housing waiting lists in London.

The Housing Strategy 2026-2036 for Tower Hamlets highlights that over 30,000 households are on the housing register, indicating ongoing demand, but does not provide a 2026 tenure percentage.

The UK does not have an illegal immigration problem it has an illegal MUSLIM immigration problem.

Asylum seekers:

“As of March 2026, there were 93,650 supported asylum seekers receiving accommodation and subsistence support in the UK.

Dispersal Accommodation : The majority, 68,720 individuals, were housed in community-based dispersal accommodation (houses, flats, and HMOs).

Initial/Contingency Accommodation : 23,950 individuals were held in initial or contingency accommodation, which includes hotels.

Hotel Housing: The number of asylum seekers in hotels specifically has fluctuated, reaching 32,059 in June 2025, but standing at approximately 30,657 by December 2025.

While the total number of people seeking asylum has seen record highs in recent years (over 111,000 applications in the year to June 2025), the number of those currently requiring accommodation support has decreased by roughly 13% since March 2023 due to efforts to clear the asylum decision backlog.

UK Homeless

“When looking at the broader UK context, charities like Shelter and Crisis estimate that more than 300,000 people are homeless across Britain. However, these organizations warn that official statistics significantly undercount the crisis, as they often exclude “hidden homelessness” such as sofa-surfing, living in tents, or sleeping in unconventional spaces like sheds and cars. Crisis estimates that around 300,000 individuals face the worst forms of homelessness when these hidden groups are included, while rough sleeping counts alone have risen to nearly 4,800 people in England in recent snapshots.

Which totals a need for 400,000 homes.

Then there’s the upcoming early release of convicts who have had their already lenient sentences reduced by half- maybe 7,000 back on the streets next month.

These people are leaving countries that have refugee camps like these:

Small wonder they flee these camps and find the ‘facilities offered by western governments so attractive.

Cast your mind back to the end of WW2:

“402,200 German prisoners of war were held in the United Kingdom at the peak of their population in September 1946, nearly a year after the end of World War II.

Nissan huts back then and barbed wire encampments plus compulsory farm work – these days maybe 3D printing of prisons and pot-hole filling is more appropriate???”

These ‘asylum seekers have a similar criminal status to those German POWs and the internment camps could easily be constructed to house asylum seekers/boat people/ convicts and the homeless. The German POW camps were of a far higher standard than the Syrian refugee camps and could have asylum courts permanently attached to process claims.

God knows the UK government could charter a stream of cross channel ferries to take the boat people back to Calais or Dunkirk- a billion pounds paid to the French government could be well spent that way!

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