Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micky Ziggy's avatar
Micky Ziggy
4h

12 forces are probably easier than 43 for the control of the Muslim brotherhood with block voting decisions through their cousin/family allegiance. 🤔

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture