Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
3h

Wow saving that much, I can't imagine what one would do with all that excess cash, oh wait, could I actually get a dinner?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture