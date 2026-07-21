The new Prime minister remains convinced that the government should set the price for every economic variable – regardless of price signals from inputs and outputs across the economy.

From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced the removal of VAT from domestic household electricity bills in the UK, effective from 1 October 2026. This measure cuts the VAT rate from 5% to 0% for a temporary period of six months, ending in March 2027.

The policy is expected to save the average household approximately £45 per year on their energy bills, based on the Ofgem price cap.”

The reduction runs for 6 months grom October 2026 to April 2027 and could only have been made because the UK is outside the EU (thank you Brexit!).

Here’s the backdrop of the last year since July 2025.

From Brave AI:

“ July 2025: The cap was £1,720 per year.

October 2025: It decreased slightly to £1,755 (some sources cite a fall to £1,698 based on mid-2025 forecasts, but the confirmed cap for Q4 2025 was £1,755).

January 2026: The cap rose to £1,758 .

April 2026: It fell to £1,641 , a 7% drop, as wholesale prices eased and policy costs were removed.

July 2026: The cap increased by 13% to £1,862 per year, the highest level in the last year.

There is no guarantee that prices will drop by the amount of the VAT cut, should oil/gas prices increase, the overall price cap could increase by way more than the £45 cut in VAT and may even go up by more than £100 in October 2026.

Lets check out the energy price cap in 2019:

“he energy price cap in Great Britain was introduced by regulator Ofgem on 1 January 2019, setting the maximum annual cost for a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit at £1,137.

This initial cap translated to specific unit rates and standing charges:

Electricity unit rate : Capped at 17p per kWh .

Gas unit rate : Capped at 4p per kWh .

Standing charges: Capped at £177 per year for dual-fuel users, £83 for electricity-only, and £94 for gas-only.

And now:

Unit Rates and Standing Charges (July–September 2026):

Electricity: 26.11p per kWh with a daily standing charge of 57.19p. – An increase of 54% for usage and an increase of 28% for the (daily) standing charge for the provision of gas.

Gas: 7.33p per kWh with a daily standing charge of 29.04p. An increase of 83% in the price of gas and a 28% increase in the daily standing charge for the provision of gas.

“The typical annual standing charge for a dual-fuel household in the UK is approximately £328, which represents a fixed daily fee paid regardless of energy usage.

This total is composed of roughly £209 per year for electricity and £106 per year for gas. This represents a standing charge increase of 152% for standing charges for electricity and a 28% increase in the daily standing charge for the provision of gas.

The next price cap announcement is expected on 26 August 2026 for the October–December 2026 period.

One might ask how many rough sleepers - that the government want to remove are illegal immigrants????

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