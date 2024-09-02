In the US, many are familiar with the OpenVAERS website that shows the data from the US adverse reporting system VAERS in a sensible and accessible format.

Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS

There is also another website that performs this function:

VAERS Analysis – Weekly analysis of the VAERS data

Well, now there is a website called OpenDAEN that performs the same function.

Home (opendaen.info)

It takes data from Australia’s adverse event reporting system, DAEN and re-. presents it.

Here’s one chart:

And another:

Here is a link to the DAEN system.

Database of Adverse Event Notifications (tga.gov.au)

It takes a while to load the results, but out of interest, here are the latest numbers of reports from all the different covid “vaccines”:

These are “raw” numbers and do not reflect any under-reporting factor. (URF). The UURF for the US is probably around 40 (multiply VAERS umbers by 40), for the EU is probably around 70, for the UK around 20 (only one event in 20 is reported). Australia is probably the same as the UK, so multiply the DAEN events by 20 to get closer to the truth..

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan