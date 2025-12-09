with apologies!

US:

“Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play a significant and multifaceted role in the United States, operating independently of government control while influencing public policy, civil society, and social services. There are approximately 1.5 million NGOs in the U.S., representing a wide range of missions and activities.

UK:

“Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the UK play a vital role in addressing various social, economic, and environmental issues, operating independently of government control and relying on donations, grants, and volunteers to fund their activities. While the exact number of NGOs is not explicitly stated, the figure of 160,000 registered charities is the most comprehensive available data for the UK’s non-profit landscape in 2025.

The key phrase is “operating independently of government control”.

THE US Supreme Court is currently deciding whether POTUS has the authority t fire “Commissioners of Federal Agencies such as the FTC. Trump has take an axe to NGO’s such as the EPA:

“The Trump administration has canceled numerous environmental protection agency (EPA) projects, primarily targeting climate and environmental justice initiatives funded under the Inflation Reduction Act. As of December 2025, key cancellations include the termination of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), which had allocated $20 billion in grants, with $7 billion in Solar for All funding later unfrozen but the rest still under review. The EPA also canceled over 400 environmental justice grants totaling $1.7 billion, including programs like Community Change Grants, Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program, and Thriving Communities Grantmaking.”

“ A central policy has been the rollback of nearly 100 environmental rules, including the repeal of the Clean Power Plan and the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which were key pillars of previous climate initiatives. The EPA has also faced severe internal restructuring. The administration has proposed cutting the agency’s budget by 65% and eliminating up to 1,155 scientific and enforcement positions, including a mass exodus of employees and the dismissal of scientific advisory boards.

Other NGO’s targeted by Trump (and DOGE)

“ Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) : Described as gutted by the administration, a key agency created after the 2008 financial crisis.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) : Announced plans to cut at least 80,000 employees, raising concerns about access to healthcare and social services for veterans.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID): Previously targeted and effectively dismantled under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with its leadership replaced.

The UK’s NGO’S have not been targeted in the same way. THE UK bureaucracy operates via th below executive statutory non-ministerial government departments and “agencis”

“The following are executive statutory non-ministerial government departments in the United Kingdom, which operate independently to ensure political neutrality in their functions:

Charity Commission for England and Wales

Competition and Markets Authority

Crown Prosecution Service

Food Standards Agency

Forestry Commission

Government Actuary’s Department

Government Legal Department

His Majesty’s Land Registry

His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs

The National Archives

National Crime Agency

National Savings and Investments

Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted)

Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)

Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual)

Office of Rail and Road

Serious Fraud Office

Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

UK Statistics Authority

Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat)

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by HM Treasury, and it operates as a statutory body established under the Budget Responsibility and National Audit Act 2011. The OBR is best described as an executive statutory non-departmental public body, not a non-ministerial department.

The Bank of England is not a government department , but it is a public body owned by the UK government. It operates independently of the government in carrying out its responsibilities, such as setting interest rates and maintaining financial stability, although it is accountable to Parliament and the public.

Great British Energy (GB Energy) is not a government agency but a publicly owned energy investment company that operates at arm’s length from central government. It colludes with OFGEM TO rig energy prices by forcing a government mandated monopoly for energy supply. It matters naught that gas could supply the UK grid at half the price charged to households for UK wind.

OFGEM enforces a monopoly on power supply to UK households – it bans first use of fossil fuels from pricing energy supply to UK households – forcing households to pay five to ten times the cost of fossil fuels by favouring “renewables in a “marginal pricing system ” the price of offshore wind dominates the household price set by OFGEM – THE RNEWABLES PRICE IS SET via rigged “wind power” auctions using “cfd “derivatives spanning decades. (Germany just failed to attract a single bid for an auction without government subsidies for its latest offshore wind auction.

Agencies:

“Examples of well-known executive agencies include the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), His Majesty’s Prison Service, the Met Office, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the UK Health Security Agency. Other notable agencies include the Crown Commercial Service, the Government Property Agency, the Intellectual Property Office, the UK Space Agency, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“The executive agency model was introduced in the UK in the late 1980s and became the standard approach for delivering public services by the late 1990s, with 76% of civil servants working in agencies by 1997.”

76% of civil servants (400,000) work for agencies rather than government departments. As of 31 March 2025, the UK Civil Service workforce stood at 549,660 headcount, with 516,150 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff. The median salary for civil servants is reported to be £33,980, with significant variation by grade, where the most junior level has a median salary of £24,480 and senior civil servants earn about £88,970. Pay is influenced by factors such as location and education, with those holding a bachelor’s degree potentially earning up to £67,400 in England In London, the average salary is higher at £42,001 per year, which is 21% above the national average”.

There has been little scrutiny of the quality of the government departments or their productivity/head count.

The MHRA faces over criticism for its role and handling of the fabricated C19 crisis via fake RT-PCR testing ,, the approval of masking, lockdowns, social distancing, approval of the death protocols of Midazolam + Morphine and issuance of “Do Not Resuscitate” Orders.

The credibility of the OBR is severely challenged by early release of the budget and its consistent failure to accurately estimate the UK’s fiscal position over the short a(< 1 year) and long term(>1 year.

GB Energy is a wholly unaccountable company. “Great British Energy (GB Energy) has a total funding commitment of £8.3 billion over the current parliamentary term, as confirmed in the June 2025 Spending Review, with £2.5 billion of this amount redirected to support small modular reactor (SMR) development through its allied entity, Great British Energy – Nuclear. Despite this reallocation, GB Energy’s strategic plan aims to mobilise £15 billion in private finance by 2030 to support 15 gigawatts of clean power and storage assets, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, and floating wind projects.

“Great British Energy (GBE) is a publicly owned energy investment company that is wholly owned by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.” The company is sponsored by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), which sets the strategic direction and provides oversight. The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero is responsible for appointing the chair and approving the company’s strategy and annual business plan.”

The Bank of England continues to fail in delivering its inflation target.

A cynic would argue that the number of civil servants could be halved by rationalising the organisational structure of the civil service, agencies and NGO’s in the UK.

The UK cannot necessarily follow the “DOGE” model rolled out in the US, but it could at least operate with less bureaucracy and more common sense and a focus on quality. The same applies to local councils.

Onwards!!!

