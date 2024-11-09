From this 36-miute video here:

After a discussion on the poorly tested, poorly made monoclonal antibody RSV injections (that are not “vaccines”, barely last for two months and, unbelievably, are on the Childhood Vaccination Schedule) the video has a discussion on the deadly experimental C19 injections.

The RSV injections and alternative ways to reduce/prevent RSV using dietary means, are discussed.

A psyche nurse the goes over his experience of C19 and the injections.

He was not vaxxed, so was fired – after being awarded accolades at the same health institution just two years prior.

This is probably the findings that he refers to:

“Coverage with COVID-19 Vaccination: Acute Care Hospitals

Among approximately 8.0 million health care personnel working in 4,112 acute care hospitals, 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 15.3% overall (Table 2); coverage was lowest (12.7%) among licensed independent practitioners. Vaccination coverage was highest in large-sized facilities (16.1%) and in urban (15.6%) and high SVI (19.9%) areas. Coverage was highest in the Pacific region (20.9%) and lowest in the Mountain region (9.3%). Acute care hospitals in 12 states reported 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccination coverage of ≥20% among health care personnel (Figure) (Supplementary Table; https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/166705).”

If the experimental, human DNA/gene altering injections worked as advertised back in 2020/21, there would be no need for boosters – boosters which were never trialled on humans. Even if they worked against C19, health care professionals would accept them if they were safe.

The attitude of hospitals and their administrators has changed since 2020/21 and now Health Care Professionals have voted with their feet to refuse to take any more “boosters”,

And those 15% still taking the boosters are probably mandated by the “vaxx fanatic” hospital administrators and bureaucrats.

Nobody wants the “steenking” vaccines and so it won’t even be necessary to withdraw them, so the CDC may as well withdraw marketing authorization since zero sales is the same thing – much like the withdrawal by AstraZeneca of their concoction in the UK,

The experimental mRNA injections are neither “safe” nor “effective” and were simply a co job that raked I 100’s of billions of dollars of big pharma.

