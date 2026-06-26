From Brave AI:

“The total cost of the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme is £369 million (approximately $467–514 million). This ten-year project, which began in 2017 and is scheduled for completion in late 2027, is primarily funded by British taxpayers through an increase in the Sovereign Grant

The estimated cost to repair the UK Houses of Parliament (Palace of Westminster) varies significantly based on the chosen relocation strategy. Recent proposals from the Restoration and Renewal Client Board outline two primary options:

Full Decant: Moving all MPs and peers out of the Palace is estimated to cost up to £15.6 billion and take 19 to 24 years . This involves relocating the Commons to the Northern Estate and the Lords to the QEII Conference Centre starting in 2032.

Staged Decant (Partial/No Decant): Keeping Parliament operational during works would cost up to £39.2 billion (approximately £40 billion) and take 38 to 61 years.

“ This total includes 19 State Rooms used for official functions, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. The palace also features specialized facilities such as a cinema, swimming pool, doctor’s surgery, jeweler’s workshop, and post office.

The gardens of Buckingham Palace span 39 acres (approximately 16 hectares or 17 hectares in some sources), making them the largest private garden in London. This extensive green space is situated to the rear (west) of the palace and features over 1,000 trees, a lake, and diverse wildlife habitats.

Lots of room for adding granny flats and annexes etc. Of course Westminster Hall is already a small annex. “Westminster Hall functions as a parallel debating chamber for the UK House of Commons, allowing MPs to debate local or national issues outside the government-controlled parliamentary calendar.

A little imagination and 50 billion pounds saved! Politicians have no imagination and just love to waste tens of billions of pounds!

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