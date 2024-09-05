For the US, from here:

How to Understand the DEFCON Scale: 9 Steps (with Pictures) (wikihow.com)

There is an interesting article on ThinkSpot:

thinkspot.com/discourse/RkuPyV/post/david-reavill/has-the-ukraine-war-morphed-into-something-much-more-sinister-something-nuclear/LZtN6y6

It deals with Zelensky’s request for long range US and NATO missiles that can strike deep into Russia:

“He claims that Ukraine ought to have the ability to strike Russian staging areas, but he forgets that Russia does not hit Ukraine/NATO staging areas in Hungary or Poland.”

Or France, Germany, the UK, Demark, the Netherlands, Finland and other NATO countries!

The article details some (secret and changed early) US nuclear weapons protocols:

“In fighting on its home turf, Russia would have logistical, manpower, and air superiority. Consequently, NATO and Ukraine may need to resort to short-range, close-proximity nuclear weapons.”

2022 US “defence” protocols here: https://www.defense.gov/National-Defense-Strategy/

Six months ago, nuclear war preparations were being made – maybe the Resident was prodded hard by the cackler:

“President Joe Biden apparently changed the US Nuclear Posture in March, with the New York Times releasing the story on August 20. The Times reports that the Document's name is the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," but little else is revealed as this is one of the most secretive top-secret documents. Not even a digital copy of the Document is permitted.”

And:

The most interesting aspect of this new Nuclear Strategy is that it's being published now. Under the regular review cycle, this update would come in 2026, four years after the 2022 Nuclear Employment Guidance. However, the Biden Administration must have felt they needed to update two years ahead of schedule. Something changed.”

“Is that what's going on here? We don't know. It's all top-secret and not available for public debate.

However, the Russians seem to be thinking along those lines. The week after the New York Times reported that the Biden Administration had revised the American Nuclear Doctrine, Russia responded that it would do the same.

Speaking before a press briefing in Yemen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Americans can no longer feel safe behind our vast oceans. If attacked, Russia could indeed reach the American Heartland.”

All this in the broader geo-political context. Blinken reckons that, although Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, it already has sufficient fissile material for one.

Blinken says Iran’s nuclear weapon breakout time is probably down to 1-2 weeks | CNN Politics

One wonders if China and Russia’s recent defence co-operation agreements include a nuclear weapons clause if either is attacked.

Does Turky still have 50 US nukes? Would it need to approve a launch of these into Russia?

Why the US has nuclear weapons in Turkey – and may try to put the bombs away (theconversation.com)

How do the rocket man and Japan stack up in a nuclear exchange between Russia and the US/NATO? How about India and Pakistan – would they sit t out or would they support one side over another.

Japan's nuclear weapon dilemma growing more acute - Asia Times

Japan allows US “nuclear strike” capable forces to use its land, air and seas.

These issues, and a lot more besides, will be occupying military strategists all countries.

It is more than a little terrifying that a psychopathic moron like Blinken is likely in charge of helping Biden or Harris push the button ad kick around the nuclear football at will.

