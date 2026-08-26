From Brave AI:

“Nvidia (NVDA) reported its latest financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 on August 26, 2026. The company posted record revenue of $96.2 billion, a 106% increase from the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, beating analyst estimates of $2.09.

Key highlights from the report include:

Data Center Revenue: Surged 117% year-over-year to $89 billion , accounting for 92% of total sales and driven by AI infrastructure demand.

Guidance: The company provided a third-quarter revenue forecast of $108 billion , exceeding the consensus estimate of $105.39 billion.

Customer Diversification: Sales to non-hyperscale customers (AI Clouds, Industrial, and Enterprise) grew 138% annually to $40.3 billion, reducing reliance on major tech giants.

Market Reaction: Despite beating expectations, Nvidia’s stock slipped in extended trading, continuing a pattern of post-earnings declines observed in the previous four quarters.

Investopedia’s take here with latest updates:

https://www.investopedia.com/nvidia-earnings-live-nvda-stock-ai-trade-12068393

“The latest quarterly results from Nvidia, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company with a market capitalization above $5 trillion, are in.

“Nvidia (NVDA) reported second-quarter revenue of $96.22 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share. It was expected to post earnings of $2.10 per share on $92.37 billion in revenue. The company’s $108 billion guidance for third-quarter revenue was higher than Visible Alpha’s analyst consensus.

“The AI infrastructure buildout is at full steam,” CEO Jensen Huang said in prepared comments.

The shares were down more than 1% in after-hours trading after falling about 1.6% during Wednesday’s regular session. A conference call is set for 5 p.m. ET. Traders expect the stock could log a substantial move by the end of the week.

Nvidia’s quarterly results have taken on an outsized significance in the trading calendar. There’s something for just about everyone: the chance of unexpected market-moving pronouncements from executives; big spillover to other companies, to say nothing of the AI trade at large; and, of course, the numbers themselves, which will via their measures of revenues, growth and margins go a long way toward telling us what’s next for investors.

Fear of missing out (FOMO) anyone? Maybe not at this stage.

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