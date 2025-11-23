This is the Democrat Attorney General who campaigned from on “getting” Donald Trump from Day One of her “election” to NY AG.

Here’s how Brave AI describes the charges:

“Letitia James was indicted on two felony charges: bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Virginia on October 9, 2025, alleges she misrepresented the intended use of a property in Norfolk, Virginia, to secure more favorable mortgage terms.

Prosecutors claim she falsely stated the property would be her second residence when she instead rented it out as an investment, thereby obtaining nearly $19,000 in ill-gotten gains over the life of the loan.”

Seems that socialists on both sides of the pond can’t resist attempting fraud in their property dealings this attack dog and the UK’s Angela Rayner.

Letitia James Indictment to Seek Up to 60 Years for Fraud

Every word in the clip represents PROJECTION of her criminality onto her chosen enemy, Trump.

From Brave AI:

“New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his business organization, alleging that Trump and his family members lied to lenders and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, sought to bar Trump and his children—Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—from operating a business in New York again.

James’s case resulted in a $500 million judgment against Trump and his companies, which was later overturned by an appellate court.

The charges were part of a broader effort to hold Trump accountable for alleged financial misconduct, and James has consistently maintained that her actions were driven by a commitment to justice and accountability.”

She used Taxpayers funds to bring the charges against Trump – “ lawfare” – how much?

25 million taxpayer bucks? 50 million? $200 million – it is secret.

More background here:

New York investigations of the Trump Organization - Wikipedia

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff next on the same charges?

Don’t mess with the best because the best don’t mess!

