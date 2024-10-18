From here:

"The Case Is More Serious": NYT Hid Extent Of Kamala Harris Plagiarism From Their Own Expert | ZeroHedge

“As part of their propaganda, the Times wheeled out plagiarism expert Jonathan Bailey, who said "his initial reaction to Mr. Rufo’s claims was that the errors were not serious, given the size of the document."

“Except, the Times concealed the extent of the claims from Bailey - who writes in his Plagiarism Today blog: "At the time, I was unaware of a full dossier with additional allegations, which led some to accuse the New York Times of withholding that information from me. However, the article clearly stated that it was my “initial reaction” to those allegations, not a complete analysis.”

(17) Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ on X: "This is stunning: The New York Times "plagiarism expert" now confirms that the paper deliberately withheld the full Kamala Harris plagiarism report from him and that, after analyzing the full claims, Harris's plagiarism is "more serious" than he told the Times. https://t.co/EP1og7bIi0" / X (twitter.com)

The NYT “plagiarism checker” thinks even the additional plagiarised text is no big deal.

Today, I reviewed the complete dossier prepared by Dr. Stefan Weber, whom I have covered before. I also performed a peer review of one of his papers in 2018.

With this new information, while I believe the case is more serious than I commented to the New York Times, the overarching points remain. While there are problems with this work, the pattern points to sloppy writing habits, not a malicious intent to defraud.”

“… not a malicious intent to defraud?” – pardon me while I look for something to stop my sides from splitting!

As ZH puts it:

“Much like it's not "malicious intent to defraud" when a college student copies Wikipedia word-for-word, then gets expelled?

It’s not only the crime of plagiarism – much like her entire career of “knee-padding” ad grifting, but there is also a full court press on covering up the yawning gaps in Harris’ intellectual ability. I wonder if all world leaders have engaged in such cheating tactics, aided and abetted by an immoral, unethical and even criminal press?

They say that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” – Harris imitations of dialects, scholarly work are not the acts of a leader – she follows others she thinks will advance her cause for personal benefit.

