From here:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted by grand jury amid corruption probe: Reports | Just The News

“New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday night, sources have told the New York Times and New York Post, making him the city's first sitting mayor to face charges.”

I can think of at last ne other NYX mayor that should have faced charges!

“The indictment is still under seal, which means the charges have not been released, but it comes amid a federal investigation into allegations that he accepted illegal campaign donations from the Turkish government. The FBI has also expanded its investigation to include five other countries, but the details and names of those countries have not been released so far.”

Hy, maybe the case will go to the Southern District court where the charges will be dismissed by the judge and Adams will get “reparations”!

“Four officials within Adams' administration have also resigned recently, amid a handful of investigations into Adams and senior members of his staff.”

The senior goon of the goon squad piled on to calls for his resignation, before his crimes are exposed.

Lots more n the Just the News article.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan