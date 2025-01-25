The Prim Muppet of the UK, Keir “Call me Kermit” Starmer, dropped in to the site of the murder (including an attempted beheading of one murdered victim) of three little girls in Southport – 6 months ago – before heading back to Downing Street in London, for a party with celebrity donors to the Labour Party.

The horrific butchery of these little girls continues to dominate MSM headlines and social media podcasts.

Here are some thoughts:

Rwandan genocide - Wikipedia

“7 April – 19 July 1994 - Deaths, Estimated: 500,000 to 800,000 Tutsis[1] &

10,000 Twa[2] Victims, 250,000 to 500,000 Tutsi women raped during the genocide.”

Thirty years ago – and why the Rwandan family of the murderer left Rwanda?

Then, just over a year ago:

Rwanda asylum plan - Wikipedia

“The UK and Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership[a] was an immigration policy proposed by the governments of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak whereby people whom the United Kingdom identified as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers would have been relocated to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement. Those who were successful in claiming asylum would have remained in Rwanda, and they would not have been permitted to return to the United Kingdom. The UK would invest in a development fund for Rwanda and financially support migrant's relocation and accommodation costs to move to Rwanda.”

Question: why wasn’t the Rwandan family returned to Rwanda when the reconciliation process was deemed sufficiently complete to allow hundreds of thousands of migrant beggars to be shipped there?

Is this why the Conservatives have not been vocal in Parliament?

At what point in time do asylum seekers and refugees get returned to their homelands, or are they always going to be given that status?

If it was acceptable for the British government to pay for accommodation and transport costs, for migrant beggars from “safe” countries to other “safe” countries, why can’t the British government get financial recompense for its trafficking of these migrant beggars?

Incidentally,

India may bring back 18,000 illegal immigrants in the US. What about the thousands of others? – Firstpost

“India is reportedly planning to take back 18,000 illegal immigrants in the US amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration. While the total number is unclear, some 220,000 ‘unauthorised’ Indian immigrants were living in America as of 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security.”

Lastly, London mayor, Sadiq Khan refused to answer questions on the number of Moslem rape gangs operating in London – they are operating in 60 British cities. Maybe he needs the Moslem vote to stay in power, who knows, maybe he makes use of them.

Onwards!

