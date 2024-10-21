From here:

Harvest Time🔥 First N.Korean Flag Spotted🌏 Putin Challenges The Dollar⚔️ Military Summary 2024.10.21

Speculation abounds about the purpose of Lloyd Austn’s visit to Kiev yesterday. Of note, he travelled by train – presumably because the Russians dominate Ukrainian airspace.

It doesn’t look like the Dutch F-16’s are taking an active role – the three we know that have been delivered or the full complement of 24 that are past due.

As son as the long range missiles – prepared fully by the US and UK military – right up to the push of the “fire” button - one can reasonably expect the Russia to begin similar attacks on US ad UK targets deep inside the US and UK – military targets or within the proximity of military targets.

This will bring us to seconds away from a full nuclear missile exchange.

Reports that the North Korea flag has been raised in a freshly captured Ukrainian city – amidst rumours of the deployment of some 15,000 North Korea troops – has created a major escalation to global security dangers – the report could be Russia troops “pranking” Ukrainians, though where the Russians would get a North Korean flag is anybody’s guess.

Let’s not forget that China has surrounded Taiwan with its navy and is buzzing the island with its air force – an “exercise” – or that Israel is about to respond to the latest Iranian missile and drone attacks – whilst the Iranians are, no doubt, readying their response to that response – ad so it goes on.

The attack of the drones in a new world war beckons as well as a nuclear exchange!

You would think that the US would be more concerned abut its elections – but maybe this is a last gasp attempt to distract, deflect ad divert attention from their abysmal failure to destroy the US from within and without.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan