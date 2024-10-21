October surprise – Did Lloyd Austin just travel to Kiev, Ukraine, to authorize Zelensky’s use of US (and British) long range missiles that can attack deep inside Russia?
with just two weeks to go to the US elections!?!? Has North Korea sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces?!?!?
From here:
Harvest Time🔥 First N.Korean Flag Spotted🌏 Putin Challenges The Dollar⚔️ Military Summary 2024.10.21
Speculation abounds about the purpose of Lloyd Austn’s visit to Kiev yesterday. Of note, he travelled by train – presumably because the Russians dominate Ukrainian airspace.
It doesn’t look like the Dutch F-16’s are taking an active role – the three we know that have been delivered or the full complement of 24 that are past due.
As son as the long range missiles – prepared fully by the US and UK military – right up to the push of the “fire” button - one can reasonably expect the Russia to begin similar attacks on US ad UK targets deep inside the US and UK – military targets or within the proximity of military targets.
This will bring us to seconds away from a full nuclear missile exchange.
Reports that the North Korea flag has been raised in a freshly captured Ukrainian city – amidst rumours of the deployment of some 15,000 North Korea troops – has created a major escalation to global security dangers – the report could be Russia troops “pranking” Ukrainians, though where the Russians would get a North Korean flag is anybody’s guess.
Let’s not forget that China has surrounded Taiwan with its navy and is buzzing the island with its air force – an “exercise” – or that Israel is about to respond to the latest Iranian missile and drone attacks – whilst the Iranians are, no doubt, readying their response to that response – ad so it goes on.
The attack of the drones in a new world war beckons as well as a nuclear exchange!
You would think that the US would be more concerned abut its elections – but maybe this is a last gasp attempt to distract, deflect ad divert attention from their abysmal failure to destroy the US from within and without.
Onwards!!!
Never fear. It is neither good for you and stops you living positively.
Per Ekhart Tolle, live in the NOW.
Well now that I've got that out of the way; where do I buy bomb shelters?
PS Laughter is still the best medicine.