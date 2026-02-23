There are a number of dubious misogynistic practices that are ‘acceptable to some Muslims.

Child marriage.

Firs cousin marriage

Wife beating as long as you no blood is drawn from the beating.

Polygamy.

Forced/arranged marriages.

Daughters receiving half the inheritance of sons.

Instant divorce (triple Tariq).

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

There are many more practices that subject women to male exploitation and ‘micro-aggressions’.

Let’s start with an article from the US here:

Minnesota’s Unenforced Law: Female Genital Mutilation Persists in the Shadows of Its Largest Somali Community – Based Underground

“Young girls in Minnesota are suffering irreversible harm in silence, even though state law has called the act a felony for more than thirty years.

Female genital mutilation—cutting or removing parts of a girl’s external genitalia for cultural reasons—continues inside tight-knit Somali immigrant families, shielded by shame, family pressure, and official reluctance to look too closely.

Despite a documented survivor population in the state and a national estimate exceeding half a million affected women and girls, Minnesota prosecutors have secured zero convictions.

More than Half a million cases – zero convictions.

Here’s some numbers from Brave AI for the UK;

‘Since the NHS began collecting data in 2015, 37,615 individual women and girls have had a recorded attendance where FGM was identified in England, with 102,155 total attendances reported up to March 2024.’

‘Annual data:

April 2023 to March 2024 : 6,655 individual women and girls identified, with 14,355 attendances.

January to March 2024 : 2,090 individual cases reported.

April 2022 to March 2023 : 5,870 individuals identified.

April 2021 to March 2022: 5,620 individuals identified.

‘Key trends:

The number of cases has increased in recent years, with a 15% rise reported in England from 2022–2023 to 2023–2024.

Women and girls born in Somalia account for a significant proportion (around 35% of cases with known country of birth).

London accounts for over half of all cases.

FGM is illegal in the UK since 1985, and healthcare professionals are legally required to report known cases.’

‘Despite increased reporting, conviction rates remain extremely low—only two criminal convictions have occurred in the UK since 1985, both involving the Metropolitan Police.

Over 100,000 ‘attendances for FGM – two convictions.

Maybe FGM is more prevalent in the Somali community:

‘The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 176,645 usual residents in England and Wales identified as Somali in terms of ethnic group, national identity, or both in the 2021 Census — a 78.5% increase from 98,937 in 2011.

‘The UK hosts the largest Somali community in Europe , with established populations in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Leicester, Sheffield, Cardiff, and Liverpool .

London alone accounts for roughly 78% of Britain’s Somali residents, with significant communities in boroughs like Brent, Ealing, Camden, Hackney, and Tower Hamlets.’

The practice of FGM needs to be stamped out, regardless of the voting intentions of the communities indulging in this brutal crime.

One can’t help wondering if the same two-tier policing is being practiced for FGM crimes as for Pakistani rapists of young white girls.

Hey, do you think Ilhan Omar has been ‘FGM’ED’?

Ou of interest:

‘Islamic Legal Prohibition: Sharia law strictly forbids all forms of sexual relations outside of a lawful marriage (nikah) and explicitly prohibits any sexual activity with minors who are not legally married. The act of pedophilia is considered a grave sin (haram) and a violation of divine law (sharia), as it involves the sexual exploitation of children, who are not capable of giving informed consent.

For Europe:

‘Estimates suggest that over 600,000 women and girls in Europe have experienced or are at risk of female genital mutilation (FGM), according to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) and the End FGM European Network. This includes approximately 190,000 girls and women at high risk across 17 European countries.

‘ France has led in enforcement with over 30 cases tried and more than 100 convictions, while the UK—despite having a law since 1985—has brought only one case to trial. A 2015 UK parliamentary report noted that the lack of prosecutions is due to underreporting and failure by health, education, and social care professionals to refer suspected cases.

FGM is often carried out on girls between infancy and age 15, sometimes during the summer “cutting season” when families travel to countries like Egypt, Somalia, or Guinea. The practice persists due to deep-rooted cultural, social, and religious norms, despite being widely recognized as a violation of human rights.

