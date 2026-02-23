Peter’s Newsletter

Theresa Bugni
7h

Please remember all of the "Honor Killings," her in the US alone about 23 A YEAR. With ~ 5000, say it again 5000, A YEAR globally.

We just had an attempted HK here in the state of WA. Unfortunately one of our elected representatives of our state wants to align with CAIR instead of protecting young women.

Incredible.

Paul Frohlich
8h

How about male genital mutilation done at the age the person can't consent, a baby boy rape the same crime done for thousands of years, they marvel how God created the body so perfect Quoran say the same and than cut the most sensitive nerves so people do not enjoy sex and pay attantion to some imaginary God created in the image of man.

