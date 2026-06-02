We will all have seen the sentence passed down on the senseless and tragic murder of Henry Novak.

Man jailed for at least 21 years for fatally stabbing student with Sikh ceremonial knife | The Independent

That sentence is under review for ‘leniency. Th officers involved are being treated as “witnesses

Henry Nowak stabbing: Vickrum Digwa sentencing remarks in full

Police Under Investigation for Arresting Stab Victim Who Was Accused of Racism – Guido Fawkes

Let’s provide some context around George Floyd:

“George Floyd had a documented criminal history in Texas consisting of nine arrests between 1997 and 2009, resulting in multiple convictions and jail sentences totaling approximately eight years and eight months. His record included convictions for drug possession and distribution, theft, criminal trespass, and a 2007 aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, for which he served five years in prison before being paroled in 2013.”

“The four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death were fired, criminally charged, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

Derek Chauvin : Convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in state court, and pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations. He was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison and 21 years in federal prison, serving them concurrently.

Thomas Lane : Found guilty of federal civil rights violations and pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in state court. He received a 2.5-year federal sentence and a 3-year state sentence. He was released from federal custody in August 2024 and is on supervised release.

J. Alexander Kueng : Convicted of federal civil rights violations and pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in state court. He received a 3-year federal sentence and a 3.5-year state sentence. He was released from custody on January 15, 2025 .

Tou Thao: Convicted of federal civil rights violations and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in state court. He received a 3.5-year federal sentence and a 4.75-year state sentence, serving them concurrently. His state sentencing occurred in August 2023.

All four officers were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26, 2020, following the release of bystander and security video footage.

“The family of George Floyd received a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis to resolve their civil wrongful death lawsuit. This agreement, approved by the Minneapolis City Council in March 2021, was described by attorneys as the largest pre-trial settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. history.

Total Amount: $27 million

Source: City of Minneapolis

Date of Settlement: March 12, 2021

Additional Allocation: The settlement included a $500,000 contribution to the community at the intersection where Floyd died

Aftermath from Brave AI:

“The George Floyd protests and associated civil unrest caused approximately $1 billion to $2 billion in insured property damage nationwide, setting a new U.S. record for civil disorder and surpassing the previous high of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Breakdown of Costs

National Insured Losses: Property Claim Services (PCS) and the Insurance Information Institute estimated that arson, vandalism, and looting across 20 states resulted in $1 billion to $2 billion in paid insurance claims. This was the first time PCS designated civil disorder as a multi-state catastrophe event.

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–Saint Paul): The unrest in the Twin Cities was the second most destructive in U.S. history, with estimated damages exceeding $500 million . This included 1,500 property locations damaged, 164 structure fires from arson, and 604 arrests during the initial period of unrest.

Uninsured and Long-Term Costs: The insured figures are considered underestimates. In Minneapolis alone, $200 million in damage to small businesses was noted as potentially uninsured. Long-term economic impacts included lost sales revenue, unpaid labor, higher insurance rates, and decreased property values, which studies of past riots (like 1992 LA) suggest can triple the initial damage cost over time.

Human and Social Cost: Beyond property, the unrest resulted in at least 19 deaths and 14,000 arrests nationwide by the end of June 2020. Additionally, 40 journalists were attacked or had equipment damaged during the protests.

While the vast majority of demonstrations (estimated at 93–96.3%) were peaceful and non-destructive, the concentrated violence in specific urban centers drove the historic financial toll.

Who was Henry Novak?

Again, from Brave AI:

“Henry Nowak is described by his family and friends as a mature, kind, and respectful young man who was known for treating people with kindness and showing empathy in small, meaningful ways. He was an ambitious first-year accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton, characterized as a “lightweight drinker” who was well below the legal drink-driving limit on the night of his death.

His personality was further defined by his love for 90s music, particularly singing Adele songs, and his enthusiasm for football, having joined both the university’s football club and its maths football team. Friends noted he had a “big heart and an even bigger personality” that instantly lifted the mood of any room he entered, while his stepfather described him as having a level of focus and maturity “beyond his years.”

The court and his family strongly rejected the killer’s false claim that Nowak was racist, with the judge stating that the allegation was “completely at odds with his previous character.” His sister Olivia described him as the “least violent person” she knew, emphasizing that he would not tolerate negativity, racism, or bullying.”

“One officer involved in the arrest of Henry Nowak has resigned, while the remaining three officers continue to serve on front-line duty.

Hampshire Police confirmed that all four officers are currently treated as witnesses in the ongoing Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, meaning they are not subject to current restrictions or suspensions.

The resignation occurred after the release of bodycam footage showed Nowak being handcuffed while dying, leading to significant public and political backlash, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating there are “serious questions” for the police to answer.

Nowak’s father criticized the situation, noting that one officer was allowed to leave the force before providing a full account to the IOPC, while emphasizing that his son was treated “inhumane and degrading” compared to the decency afforded to his killer.

Will the Nowak family receive any compensation from Hampshire police – somehow, I doubt it.

The re is no civil unrest as yet.

Onwards!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan