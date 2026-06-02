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nancyiskenderian1942@gmail.com's avatar
nancyiskenderian1942@gmail.com
6h

God bless our law officers who serve and risk their lives in an ungrateful society . 🙏 🙏💕

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
9h

Yes, this whole thing is very creepy!

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/deep-penetration

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