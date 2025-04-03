From Brave AI:

“Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, key organizers of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the protest. They were both charged with mischief, intimidation, and counselling others to break the law, with the trial concluding today, April 3, 2025.

Tamara Lich : Found guilty of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief . Not guilty of intimidation and obstructing police.

Chris Barber: Found guilty of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, and counselling others to disobey a court order. Not guilty of intimidation and obstructing police.

The verdict was delivered by Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who found that the evidence showed Lich and Barber routinely encouraged people to continue and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effects on downtown residents and businesses.46 The defence had argued that Lich and Barber called for a peaceful protest and blamed any disorder on police and city officials.

This decision comes after a lengthy trial that began in September 2023 and concluded in September 2024, making it the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.”

Trudeau can invoke war powers and enforce the administration of an experimental, unsafe and ineffective, toxic injection with no track record, but… sentencing to come.

Onwards!!!