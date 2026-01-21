Just when you thought that the UK might have hit a borrowing limit with all the capital it requires to build a million houses, increase defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, build HS2 and so on, the Marxists have plucked another £15 billion pounds from the magic money tree.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government has announced a £15 billion Warm Homes Plan, unveiled on January 20, 2026, to significantly boost solar panel installations and other green technologies across the country. This plan aims to triple the number of homes with solar panels by 2030, reduce energy bills, and lift up to one million families out of fuel poverty.

Key components of the plan include:

· £5 billion in public investment to provide free solar panel and battery installations for low-income households and those in fuel poverty, covering up to £12,000 in average installation costs. · Low and zero-interest loans available to all homeowners and social housing tenants to finance solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries. · New homes will be required to have solar panels installed as standard under the Future Homes Standard. · A universal £7,500 grant for heat pump installations, extended to 2029/30. · Support for entire streets of social housing to be upgraded simultaneously, improving energy efficiency and comfort.

The plan has been welcomed by energy and environmental groups, though some caution that successful delivery and long-term support for electricity costs are essential.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: “A warm home shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a basic guarantee for every family in Britain.” Yeah! And so should freedom from all the micro-aggressions of socialists!

“net zero” policies have thrust millions of the poor, sick and elderly further into poverty – and their children. So now the “government” will force them to buy solar panels, heat pumps and battery installations that will increase their bills even further.

Where does the money come from? Debt, taxes and higher fuel bills. These muppets are out of control and insane.

Onwards!

