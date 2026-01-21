Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
7h

Do you think Governor Gruesome Newsome may have shared his MONEY BEANS with Stramer?? Or perhaps the Chinese are printing money for him!

Reply
Share
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
2h

Took me a while to stop laughing. Bad enough that they can’t learn from their mistakes because they can’t recognise that they have made mistakes. Heat pumps? Inefficient, expensive and prone to malfunction. Solar panels? What’s the median range of UV light available in Britain? Free? At point of delivery perhaps but somewhere along the line money is being spent. Will Muslims be eligible? Fuck I.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture