House Republicans referred both Hunter and James Biden to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution last June, accusing the pair of making false statements to Congress during the impeachment inquiry.”

“The committee argued that James Biden lied in his deposition when he claimed he did not meet with Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski while the group pursued a deal with CEFC China Energy, one of the Chinese companies with connections to the Chinese Communist Party at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Hunter Biden contradicted his uncle's statements in his own testimony, claiming James Biden was present at a meeting with him and Bobulinski.”

No-one ever accused the soon to be evicted White House squatter or his family of being over endowed with brains – even during short periods of coherence, decades ago.

Enquiring minds want to know if the Justice Department can investigate and prosecute James and interrogate Hunter to reveal crimes committed by Joe – ad whether the immunity granted by SCOTUS for POTUS (Trump) extends to VPOTUS Biden.

Don’t forget that some of the prosecutions of Trump have merely been deferred for his POTUS term, not dismissed.

Never leave a sworn, armed, enemy unattended!

Onwards!

