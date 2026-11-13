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Imagine that! Maybe microshaft will keep its hands out of my documents and printer now! Not holding my breath..

Isnt it interesting that commercials were blaring with no app or window open the am. Couldnt get them to shut off w/o closing the whole system down.

Then I remembered that I couldn't get/receive email. Strange things always happen when they “update”.

Then, it sure was fishy that someone was let go bc of an alleged affair or two (not that I condone that). Bug was guilty of that himself, can we let him go too?

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