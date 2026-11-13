Live updates here:

Live updates: Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams across the world

From Brave AI:?

“Microsoft is experiencing a massive global outage affecting services in 74 countries, including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot. The disruption began around noon ET on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and persisted into Friday due to a cascading failure where servers became unexpectedly unavailable and overloaded.

Microsoft has ruled out a cyberattack or surge in user traffic as the cause. Instead, the issue stems from a core process on affected servers becoming overwhelmed, likely triggered by automated health checks that caused servers to drop offline and strain remaining infrastructure.

Impact : Over 430 million users were at risk, with disruptions affecting businesses, schools, healthcare, and government agencies worldwide.

Status : Microsoft reported “early stabilization” and incremental improvements on Friday morning, but service capacity remains below normal levels as engineers cautiously reintroduce traffic.

Recovery: The company is restarting servers and isolating infrastructure in stages, warning that some restored servers may become unresponsive again under load.

“The company reports encouraging recovery progress with broader improvements observed in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and recovering infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

Key services like Outlook, Teams, and Copilot are partially available, though users may still experience intermittent access issues and delayed email delivery as Microsoft works to clear significant backlogs and stabilize remaining affected servers. A definitive timeline for full restoration has not been provided.

What a nightmare!

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