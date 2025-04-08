From here:

White House to implement 104% tariffs on China: Leavitt | Just The News

“The White House will impose a 104% tariff on Chinese goods after Beijing failed to meet President Donald Trump's noon deadline to withdraw its 34% retaliatory tariff.”

Dance with the devil!

Or maybe this!

Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down To Georgia (ORIGINAL VERSION)

“"The President also wanted me to tell all of you that if China reaches out to make a deal, he'll be incredibly gracious, but he's going to do what's best for the American people," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday. "China has to call first. The Chinese want to make a deal. They just don't know how to do it. But the President will be implementing these 104% tariffs on China tonight."

Every component in every product shipped into the USA.

Compliance costs will be rather large, how will anyone ever know what parts are Chinese made? Each product must be inspected!

