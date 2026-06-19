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Ridgeline's avatar
Ridgeline
1m

Is this a Psyop?

Why on the last day? Why not when firmly in the seat with the ability to do something about it?

All for a Mandated Injection to monetize depopulation throughout the ranks. With no liability for the stakeholders.

If no accountability results from this, she is part of a psyop. Simple as that.

End forced injections and then you have my attention.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
3m

I wish she could stay!!!! Praying for her and her hubby. Our country

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