From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

(14) DNI Tulsi Gabbard on X: “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements https://t.co/ZMdliW4zyS” / X

Will the DoJ prosecute Fauci for perjury, conspiracy, mass murder and racketeering?

How many multi-million dollar, national enquiries, need to be re-opened?

More analysis here:

Gabbard Drops Fauci COVID-19 Receipts On Last Day: He Funded The Research, Cooked The Cover Story, Then Lied To Congress | ZeroHedge

“Newly declassified documents released Thursday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard show that a U.S. national laboratory assessed the COVID-19 lab-origin hypothesis as a serious possibility as early as May 2020, as well as evidence of U.S.-funded coronavirus research that included planning for spike-protein modifications, receptor-adaptation experiments, and testing in humanized mice in collaboration with researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The documents also prove that Anthony Fauci lied under oath.”

Onwards!

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