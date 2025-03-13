From here:

Musk Set to Rescue Astronauts Left Behind by Biden

“Crew-10 is scheduled to launch at 7:48 p.m. EDT Wednesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will take them to the ISS, where they will dock on Thursday morning. The Dragon Endurance spacecraft is set to play a pivotal role in bringing the astronauts home.”

“Joining McClain on the Crew-10 mission are pilot Nichole Ayers and mission specialists Takuya Onishi and Kirill Peskov. Their mission includes critical handover activities with Crew-9 before undocking. Weather permitting, Crew-9 will return to Earth after spending six months on the ISS.”

“NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 is now preparing for a mission to bring the stranded astronauts back to Earth. The crew arrived in Florida, readying themselves for their launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. The mission promises to end the long wait for Wilmore and Williams.

“NASA officials have underscored the importance of Crew-10’s mission. Bringing Wilmore and Williams home is a priority. Backup launch windows are available if weather conditions delay the scheduled launch.”

Best of luck to them - fingers crossed!

Onwards!!!