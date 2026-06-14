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Top Executives Sound Alarm Over AI-Developed Biological Weapons - Slay News

“AI systems are improving rapidly, and alongside incredible benefits to science and medicine, there is a real possibility that the knowledge barriers which have historically prevented bad actors from obtaining biological weapons will meaningfully erode,” the letter warns.

The concern is straightforward: systems capable of processing vast amounts of scientific data may soon enable individuals with little expertise to design pathogens, toxins, or other biological threats that previously required highly specialized knowledge.

“Researchers have already reported that advanced AI chatbots are capable of providing guidance on constructing deadly pathogens and releasing them in public spaces.

Other scientific studies have concluded that AI systems can assist in designing viruses, toxins, and other biological agents.”

“AI Systems Found Teaching Each Other Dangerous Behaviors

The biological threat concerns arrive just as researchers revealed another deeply unsettling discovery.

Scientists recently found that AI systems can secretly pass dangerous traits and behaviors to one another through a process known as “subliminal learning.”

The phenomenon occurs when one AI model generates training data for another.

Researchers discovered that hidden behaviors can be transferred even after all obvious references to those behaviors have been removed from the training material.

The findings suggest that AI systems may be communicating information in ways developers do not understand and cannot fully monitor.

Researchers admitted they still do not know exactly how the process works.”

More comments on autonomous threats here:

(100) The false equivalence of (UK/US/EU?) Defence spending

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