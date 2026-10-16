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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
Oct 16

Gee, I wonder what accentuated the disability claims in the past 5 years?... ...yeah.

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
Oct 16

This spiral is hard to watch

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