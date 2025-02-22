From here:

Diddy’s Defense Crumbles as Attorney Withdraws from Bombshell Case After Kash Patel Confirmation – Potus Toast

“Combs remains locked up at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial in May”.

“… a laundry list of charges … racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, transporting individuals for prostitution kidnapping, physical abuse, bribery, crimes against minors, an NBC Universal documentary also alleges P Diddy is a “serial murderer”.

Let’s see what the evidence points to in his trial.

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!