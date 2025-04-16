Move work forward faster with Slack AI

And can have babies!

Here’s Brave AI’s take:

“On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the definition of "woman" under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological women and biological sex, excluding transgender women with gender recognition certificates. This decision has significant implications for how sex-based rights apply across Scotland, England, and Wales. The Gender Recognition Act 2004, which allows transgender adults to apply for legal recognition in their acquired gender, is now in conflict with the interpretation of the Equality Act 2010.”

“ UK Supreme Court Ruling : The court ruled that the Equality Act 2010's definition of "woman" and "sex" refers to biological women and biological sex, not including transgender women with gender recognition certificates.

Government Response : The UK government stated that the ruling brings clarity and confidence for women and service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs.

Implications for Gender Recognition Act : The ruling could lead to calls for amending the Equality Act 2010 and the Gender Recognition Act 2004 to ensure consistency in legal definitions.

Equality and Human Rights Commission : The commission is updating its guidance in response to the judgement.

Scottish Government : The Scottish government has defended its position that the Gender Recognition Act 2004 makes clear that a gender recognition certificate changes sex "for all purposes".

Reform Efforts: There are ongoing efforts to reform the Gender Recognition Act 2004 in both England and Scotland to improve the process for obtaining legal gender recognition.”

Here is a link to a 20-minute discussion on the topic:

What is a woman? Supreme Court sees sense – Helen Joyce and Michael Foran

Judges at the UK Supreme Court have unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law. Author Helen Joyce and lecturer in public law Michael Foran join Lucy Dunn to discuss the ruling, what it means for women, and biological realities going forward.

CHAPTERS

00:00 – Introduction

02:04 – What the judgment means for anti-discrimination law.

05:15 – Background: Gender Recognition Act vs. Equality Act

08:00 – NHS Fife case and the consequences of legal confusion

11:00 – Political fallout and shifts in party positions.

14:02 – Legal clarity vs. political motivations behind the ruling

17:15 – Broader implications for other UK laws and institutions

20:00 – Final thoughts on implementation and moving forward.

Supreme court justices have clearly stated that UK Prime muppet, Keir anti-Farmer that 99.7% of women do not have a penis is specious – 100% of women do not have a penis.

