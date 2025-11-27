Japan’s Debt Bomb Explodes! $1.2T Global Exit Begins as Currency War Goes Nuclear | ZeroHedge

A rise in yield for a 20 year duration bod translates into a 20% drop in price - the Bank of Japan holds 75 trillion of all JGB debt

From Brave AI:

“As of June 2025, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) held JGBs worth 537.8 trillion yen, which accounted for 50.9% of the total JGB - (and Treasury bill holdings of 1,198.4 trillion yen).

38 trillion yen = approximately a quarter of a trillion US$.

“Funny (fiat) money of course - the BoJ doesn’t “pay for” its unrealised loss of a trillion yen/US$637 billion dollars!

Yen v dollar losses of 60% in the last 5 years?!?

Jaapan owns around a trillion dollars of US Treasuries so there maybe a temptation to repatriate/sell to cover \JGB losses

ticdata.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Documents/mfh.txt

A case for buying gold, silver or platinum!?

Japan government bonds flashing red for the global economy?

24-minute discussion from a market expert here:

“The long-ignored currency war just went thermonuclear, and ground zero is Japan. Tokyo’s 10-year yield just blew past 1.7%—a level not seen since 2008—detonating the yen carry trade that has quietly financed the world’s debt addiction for thirty years. “The silent money printer is dead,” warns Daniela Cambone, as the unwind triggers a global scramble for the exits.”

Apparently a reason for the BTC bounce?!?

Onwards!!!

