A 110-minute interview from Kenya to a show with a million subscribers gets to the heart of the malicious corruption of the WHO and all that pushed the experimental C19 injections on the healthy population-on WHO instructions.

The UN, WEF and WHO push the fake and cruel mantra of “over-population” – using population control mechanisms like “vaccines” AND the fake science of “climate change. These “globalist” bodies want Africa’s resources held available for the West to consume!!!!

Kenya is not a small country. It has 54 million people and latest records show it administered some 10 million of the FAILED experimental C19 injections by mid-2022, with no data on manufacturers. Nairobi has around 5.5 million people.

Remember no-one is “anti-vaxx” or a “conspiracy theorist” – people are “PRO-HEALTH” and for truth and “free speech.to get to the truth.

Kenyan Doctor exposes World Health Organization dark agenda in depopulating Africa through vaccines

“On today’s episode, Dr.Wahome walks us through the lies in vaccines , the World Health Organization’s dark agenda in depopulating Africa and why now more than ever, Africans need to realize not everything injected in their bodies is meant for their good IMPORTANCE NOTICE: We have noticed YouTube has censored/deleted hundreds of your comments. I truly wonder why but I hope you can still leave your feedback as we hope this is a system error that will soon be corrected 🙌🏽”

Censorship is truly global. The WHO is employing the “Trusted News Initiative” and censorship of social media to hide the truth and the glaring evidence of guilt f those following the edicts of the WHO.

All now enshrined as compulsory, rather than the previous “advice and recommendations”, in the revised International Health regulations with the censorship of truth, science and evidence – and even its discussion – at the whim of the quacks in the WHO who, in turn, act the instructions of its paymasters in big pharma and the WEF.

The people of the WHO ad WEF are not scientists or medics and live in a cocoon of privilege denied “ordinary people” who they seek to use and abuse on a whim, with nothing to back up those edicts. The CDC/FDA, MHRA, TGA and all the health regulators are now subservient to the quacks and charlatans in a huge criminal racket, sucking developed countries taxpayers of their wealth and damaging their health.

The next “leg” of the scam is to take even more tax dollars from developed countries and build manufacturing plants for FAILED experimental injections into countries like Kya, that were not injected up the wazoo with (now ten???) doses of the toxic injections. Another 2 billion people to “dose up”.

Here’s a commentary from LifeSiteNews:

Doctor breaks down how COVID outbreak was used to force injections, ‘not deal with the disease’ - LifeSite

“A Kenyan doctor pointed to one misstep after another in the handling of the COVID outbreak, such as the fact that postmortem examinations were not permitted to direct how COVID was treated.”

“Dr. Wahome Ngare, the director of Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF), began in a Tuesday interview with podcast host Lynn Ngugi by explaining that because vaccination targets the healthy and not the sick, it entails greater risks, and this is why it is normally reserved for addressing conditions that are “dangerous” enough to run this risk of stimulating a person’s immune system through a virus, or a piece of a virus.

“When COVID first emerged, people did not understand what it was – all they knew was that people were dying in China, said Ngare. Thus, the first thing doctors should have done was perform post-mortem reports of people who died with COVID in order to “determine what organs were affected, how were they affected, where is this virus causing most damage, and how is it causing the damage.”

Excellent interview with more common sense exhibited than that by the heath regulators, politicians and MSM in the “developed” world!

A doctor cannot treat a patient who refuses a treatment – so how can there be an imposed “one-size fits all” treatment???!!!

Africa is a continent rich in resources like minerals and hydrocarbons (fossil fuels). The UB, WHO and WEF want what it has – and is willing to murder the population to get at those resources.

Onwards!!

