URGENT - submission AND petition to reject the Misinformation/Disinformation Bill. Please join us! (creativemail.com)

Reject the Government's Online Censorship Bill.



Phase 1 - closes Monday 30 September

Phase 2 - launches Tuesday 1 October

Did you know?

The Australian Government is moving ahead with the "Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill," (MAD Bill) a proposed law that could significantly reshape online communication in Australia and lead to possible crackdowns on differing viewpoints.

The 2024 International Health Regulations will require Australia to “develop, strengthen and maintain core capacities . . . in relation to . . . risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation.” The MAD Bill appears to be responding to that requirement.



Critics, including human rights advocates, media organisations, and many current and former MPs and members of the medical community including former Covid medico Dr Nick Coatsworth (read here) warn that this bill jeopardises our freedom of expression and indeed, the very essence of democracy - where diverse perspectives are valued, and citizens have the power to shape their future through discussion and debate.

Why the fuss?

This bill introduces vague and overly broad definitions of "misinformation" and "serious harm" which could allow any differing opinion to be censored. Even accurate information could be deemed misleading if it "lacks context," giving government-appointed officials and fact-checkers considerable power to decide what is true or false.

Additionally, the law would enable the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to implement enforceable industry codes, placing unelected officials in a position to restrict online discussions. This is not only an infringement on free speech; it is an assault on democracy itself.

A previous version of this bill was shelved after receiving widespread criticism from tech companies, civil liberties groups, and the Australian Human Rights Commission. It's now time to ensure this version of the bill is also shelved.

Why should I lodge a submission?

The proposed legislation represents one of the most significant threats to free speech in Australia’s history.

If passed, it could create an environment where legitimate political, scientific, or social discussions are censored or silenced.

By submitting your opinion, you can influence the Senate’s decision-making and help protect the right to free speech for all Australians.



The good people at Free Speech Union of Australia have created a simple tool that will enable you to write your submission with as little or as much of your own input as you like. Let's overwhelm the senate with as many submissions as possible. Over 1.8 million Australians are represented by the Aligned Council of Australia - how many submissions can we lodge in 1 day?

. Request an extension to lodge your submission. Organisations and individuals can do this. Please feel free to use there words if they are helpful, and send your email request to ec.sen@aph.gov.au

“Dear Committee Secretary,



(Senate Standing Committees on Environment and Communications)



I am writing today to ask the committee for consideration for a minimum extension of two weeks please, however, my request would be for an extension of four weeks please, on behalf of World Council for Health Australia and the Australian public, to maximise quality of public participation in this decision making of the highest order.

Just as the Senate Standing Committees requires time to prepare, we, the people, as public participation in decision-making of these matters of the highest order, require time to prepare.

The United Nations and member state delegates are obligated to uphold public participation in decision-making, complete transparency in processes, human rights such as dignity, fundamental freedoms such as free speech, and established tenets of international law.

I thank the Committee for providing the opportunity and hope the Committee will grant more appropriate time for Community to speak to this matter of the highest order.



Thank you for your consideration.”

Phase 2 - be part of our petition which will be tabled in Parliament

After our submissions are lodged, we will move into the next phase of our campaign, which is to sign our petition to reject the MAD Bill. We have reached out to MPs and Senators, and hope to have the petition tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

On Tuesday 1 October we will be holding a webinar to discuss both the online version of our petition, and how the NERA community will be collecting hard copy signatures. We are seeking support to collect as many signatures as possible, and we'll be discussing the campaign in detail during the webinar. In true NERA style, training and support will be provided!

Please join us if you can, and bring a friend along too if you can. Click on the link below to register for the webinar, and we hope to see you online on Tuesday evening at 8pm AEST.

We are in the fight of our lives right now, and we ask everyone to get involved with both sending a submission, and signing our petition. Our freedom to have the right to express ourselves freely is at risk, we must make a stand.

Together we are mighty, together we are strong!



And please remember;

Submissions close at midnight on Monday 30 September

Our petition launches on Tuesday 1 October.



Thank you for fighting for our democracy with us,

The Aligned Council of Australia team

Onwards!!!

