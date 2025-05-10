From Brave AI:

“As of Saturday, May 10, 2025, Pakistan has launched a military operation called "Operation Bunyan al-Marsus" (Operation Molten Lava) against India, targeting multiple Indian air bases and military posts with drones and missiles. India has responded with retaliatory strikes, targeting at least four Pakistani air bases, including the Nur Khan Air Base near Islamabad, the Murid Air Base in Chakwal, and the Rafiqui Air Base in Jhang district.

Indian Retaliatory Strikes

Targets : At least four Pakistani air bases, including the Nur Khan Air Base, Murid Air Base, and Rafiqui Air Base.

Impact : Multiple explosions were reported at these bases, and the Pakistani government has shut down its airspace to all civilian and commercial traffic.23

Indian Claims: India's armed forces have taken "quick, well-planned retaliatory action" and targeted technical installations, command and control centers, radar sites, and arms stores.

Pakistani Military Operation

Name : Operation Bunyan al-Marsus (Operation Molten Lava)

Actions : Pakistan launched multiple drones and missiles at Indian targets, including military and civilian locations across India.

Pakistani Claims: Pakistan has claimed that Indian jets attacked three of its airbases with missiles, but "air force assets" were safe.

Recent Developments

Explosions in Srinagar : Multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar, hours after India repelled Pakistani drone attacks.

Civilian Casualties: In Ferozepur, three members of a family sustained injuries after debris from a Pakistani drone, neutralized by the Indian air defense system, crashed into their home.

International Reactions

India's Concerns : India accused Pakistan of endangering international air traffic by keeping its airspace open while executing drone and missile operations.2

Pakistan's Response: Pakistan has convened a meeting of the National Command Authority to discuss the situation.

Background

Initial Provocation : The conflict escalated following a deadly militant attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, last month. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, which Pakistan denied.

Previous Strikes: India launched military strikes on targets in Pakistan on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.456

The situation remains highly volatile, with both countries continuing to exchange attacks and threats of further retaliation.

