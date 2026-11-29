From here:

Pakistan sends its troops to help defend Saudi Arabia as Houthis ramp up attacks

“In a major development for the regional security architecture, Pakistan announced it is deploying its troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defences under the recently signed Mecca mutual defence pact, amid the relentless Houthi attacks.

Pakistan’s army said that “the military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” and that “Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain.”

“Islamabad did not disclose the number of troops, their specific duties or the timing and duration of their deployment but said that the deployment would enhance Saudi Arabia’s defences amid “emerging security concerns” and that it was dedicated to protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

From Brave AI:

“Pakistan has deployed multiple contingents to Saudi Arabia under different agreements, with reported numbers varying by timeframe and source.

In April 2026, approximately 13,000 troops and fighter jets were deployed to the Eastern Province under the Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defense Agreement. ⁠

By May 2026, reports indicated a force of 8,000 troops accompanied by a squadron of JF-17 jets and an HQ-9 air defense system. ⁠

Most recently, as of October and November 2026, reports cited between 30,000 and 40,000 troops stationed to defend land borders, while a newer deployment under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement (signed August 2026) has involved smaller units such as approximately 100 soldiers from the Lahore Corps. ⁠

The maximum capacity allowed under the Mecca pact is up to 80,000 troops, though Pakistan’s military has not publicly disclosed the total current strength or specific mission details for the November deployment.”

Do the Iran backed Houthis have caused sufficient harm for Sudi Arabia to ask Pakistan for help in the form of maybe 40,000 ‘boots on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan’s announcement also came just over a month after Egypt said it would provide military support to Saudi Arabia, without giving details. A regional official, briefed on the matter, said at the time that Egypt would deploy air defence systems and aircraft to help repel missiles and drones fired at Saudi Arabia.

Whilst stressing that the agreement was for defensive purposes, Pakistan has also been collaborating with Qatar to help broker the peace talks between Washington and Tehran.”

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February, turning to its regional allies, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, to strengthen its defences in the face of Houthi missile and drone strikes.

The kingdom has been countering the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen’s civil war, backing the internationally recognized government in the south. However, the Houthis control Yemen’s most populous areas, including Sanaa.

Not only can the US not overcome Iran with its high tech and devastating weapons it looks like the Saudia cannot defeat the Houthis with their expensive US supplied weaponry either!

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