Protests to free jailed former Pakistan PM Khan called off for now after deadly clashes

“On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators who support Khan as he faces corruption charges broke through barricades, killing four security service members as they moved toward the center of Islamabad.

A PTI convoy of vehicles drove through the security lines Tuesday.

Security forces fired Live rounds, as well as tear gas, and authorities arrested more than 4,000 protesters during the deadly clashes.

Khan was ousted as prime minister by a 2022 no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. He was stripped of a seat in Parliament days after winning it.

In January, Khan and his wife, Bibi were convicted of corruption and sentenced to 14 years in prison. They were collectively fined $5.3 million for keeping or buying official state gifts to Pakistan and reselling them for personal gain.

Khan claimed that and other criminal legal proceedings against him are politically motivated.”

Nationwide and global protests were launched by Pakistanis demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was ousted in 2022 and then jailed after he refused Biden’s demands to support Zelensky in the Ukraine war.

Pakistan is a nuclear power with a population of 236 million. Osama bin Laden hid out there for years. It has borders with Afghanistan and India.

