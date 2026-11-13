First the ‘bail skipping’ rapists. Dot 1.

From Brave AI:

“Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Ifzal Khan, two men of Pakistani origin, are on the run after absconding on bail ahead of their trial and sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court. They were convicted in their absence for raping a teenage girl in Rotherham between 2008 and 2010, an abuse part of the wider Operation Stovewood investigation into child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire.

Sentences : The judge sentenced Hussain to 23 years in prison and Khan to 25 years in their absence. Their brother, Ghazanfar Hussain , who was present in court, received a 10-year sentence.

Current Status : The National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched a manhunt for the two fugitives. Khan is believed to have traveled to Pakistan via Qatar, while Hussain may still be in the UK or have left illegally despite surrendering his passport.

Crimes: Hussain was found guilty of 12 counts of rape, while Khan was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation. The victim, now in her 30s, was groomed with drugs, alcohol, and gifts before being subjected to sustained sexual abuse.

These rapists are at large and their victims must now be living in fear that they can get a new identity and re-enter the UK’s porous borders and come looking for those tht testified against them.

This latest outrage is part of a pattern of ‘woopsies’ leading to dot connections.

Dot 2.

8 months ago I posted this :

UK rape gang enquiry and prosecutions – ‘preserve your documents’ has morphed into ‘woops we destroyed them’

In that article I suggested that police should at the least use AI to compile an evidence dtabase of times, places social media posts to establish ‘patterns of behaviour of police, council workers, taxi journeys etc with witness testimony.

The sheer volume of investigations is staggering:

‘There may have been as many as 500,000 rapes of 50,000 victims.’

Here is dot 3 to connect with the two earlier ones:

“From Brave AI:

“Vital evidence relating to grooming gangs in the UK may have been destroyed due to significant delays by the Home Office in ordering police forces and local authorities to preserve records.”

“Civil servants took seven months to contact relevant agencies after Baroness Casey’s national audit in June 2025 explicitly instructed the Home Office to demand record retention, with formal requests only starting in January 2026.

Dame Karen Bradley, chair of the Home Affairs Committee, warned that this failure to provide timely direction means some documents relevant to the independent inquiry might have been scrapped, as many councils routinely destroy records after just six years.

Tory MP Robbie Moore described the situation as a “staggering failure at the heart of Government” that undermines public trust and justice for victims ahead of the inquiry’s launch.”

There is a PUBLIC enquiry happening now which has attracted ZERO reporting on progress from the UK’s MSM.

Dot 4.

From Brave AI:

“the inquiry led by Baroness Anne Longfield is public. It is a statutory inquiry established under the Inquiries Act 2005, which grants it legal powers to compel witnesses and require organizations to release documents.

The inquiry is designed to be transparent and includes several public-facing components:

National Accountability Hearings: Relevant organizations are required to explain publicly what they did or did not do to protect children from sexual abuse.

Local Investigations: Specific areas, such as Oldham , London , Bradford , Keighley , and Birmingham , are subject to public local investigations into how grooming gangs operated and why systems failed.

Progressive Reporting: The inquiry will publish its findings and recommendations as it progresses, rather than waiting for a single final report.

Survivor Engagement: The inquiry works closely with victims and survivors, who are central to its direction and outcomes.

It is distinct from a separate, crowdfunded probe launched by UK lawmaker Rupert Lowe, which is not government-backed.

Note “publish its findings and recommendations as it progresses, rather than waiting for a single final report.”

“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, has not yet published any substantive findings or final recommendations regarding the specific crimes or systemic failures.

Announced in December 2025 and operating under the Inquiries Act 2005, the inquiry is currently in its early stages, with a projected conclusion no later than March 2029.”

“While the inquiry operates on a model of publishing findings progressively as local and national investigations conclude, the only recommendations currently available are historical.

Baroness Longfield has identified over 800 recommendations from previous reviews and inquiries dating back to the 1990s, noting that there has been significant inconsistency in their implementation.

The current inquiry’s immediate focus is on national accountability hearings and initial local investigations in areas including Oldham, London, and Bradford and Keighley, rather than issuing its own conclusions.”

So nothing so far, just a reading of the failure to implement past recommendations.

“The inquiry led by Baroness Anne Longfield has not yet begun its formal work, so there is no cost incurred to date.

Start Date: The inquiry officially begins work on 13 April 2026 .

Total Budget: The government has committed a total budget of £65 million for the three-year statutory inquiry.

Current Status: As of November 2026, the inquiry is active and operational, but the £65 million represents the total allocated budget for the entire duration, not a sum spent so far.

Key operational details of the enquiry include:

Scope : The inquiry focuses exclusively on child sexual abuse by grooming gangs from January 2000 onwards in England and Wales.

Methodology : It will examine the actions of police, councils, social services, and tech companies, explicitly considering the role of ethnicity, culture, and religion in offending and institutional responses.

Evidence Sharing: Any evidence of criminal wrongdoing identified during the inquiry will be passed to Operation Beaconport, the national police investigation, for potential prosecution.

More on Beaconport here:

Operation Beaconport: Hundreds of child abuse cases under review to prioritise victim and survivor voices - National Crime Agency

Dot 5.

What has the UK government done to help the enquiry?

Fifth dot from Brave AI:

“The Labour government has launched legal action to block the publication of comprehensive crime statistics by nationality for the years 2018 to 2024, following a ruling by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) that the data must be released.

The Ministry of Justice appealed the decision to the First-tier Tribunal, arguing that compiling the figures would exceed the £600 Freedom of Information cost limit and that releasing the data could risk identifying individuals, both claims which the ICO rejected.

Legal Status : The government is actively fighting the ICO’s order to disclose conviction data broken down by nationality for offenses including violence, sexual offenses, drugs, and theft.

Accusations : Opposition parties, including Reform UK , and victim advocacy groups have accused the government of a “cover-up,” with over 11 families of victims urging Justice Secretary Alex Norris to drop the appeal.

Data Scope : The requested dataset, sought by the Centre for Migration Control , would represent the most detailed release of immigrant crime data in British history, though it excludes crimes by naturalized British citizens.

Government Response: Officials deny a cover-up, citing ongoing legal proceedings, while previous partial releases have not included specific breakdowns for serious offenses like rape or murder.

The UK government has the data that could be used to inform Baroness Anne Longfield’s enquiry.

Would the data have information at the relevant level- how many are illegal immigrants arriving on boats or trucks - are they first, second or third generation immigrants? How many have committed multiple offences?

It would be good to know how these people vote and correlate that data with the majority ‘enjoyed’ by MPs and councillors in recent elections. Human rights lawyers would have a field day denying any such knowledge to the people.

As per a prior article, the UK is not facing an invasion- more specifically it is facing proselytization via a Muslim invasion.

One last dot, partially related- from here:

https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-deputy-pm-ishaq-dars-grandson-4-others-get-clean-chit-in-lahore-gang-rape-case-3031702-2026-11-03

“Punjab Police told a Lahore trial court that no evidence linked Muhammad Raza Dar and four others to the assault of two foreign women. The incomplete report instead accuses three employees of rape while retaining detention and extortion allegations against the five.

he two foreign women were from the Netherlands and Venezuela.

One victim was identified as Stephanie Adnana Mau-Arun (also referred to as Stefanie Adnana Maroun), a national of the Netherlands (with some reports noting her father contacted police from Spain ).

The other victim was identified as Astrid Robinson Baracho (also referred to as Astrid Robinson Bracho), a national of Venezuela.

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