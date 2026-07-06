From Brave AI:

“Shabir Ahmed received concurrent sentences of 22 years and 19 years in August 2012 for 30 child rape and sexual exploitation offenses.

“Due to the concurrent nature of the sentences, his effective term was 22 years, with an automatic release date set at two-thirds of that term. “

Got that? The sentence(s) were for a total of 41 years but the two convictions ran ‘concurrently and under early release provisions he served just two thirds of his sentence.

Result he served just 14 out of those 41 years, meaning the rape of each young girl was punished by an average of sentence of just 6 months each.

Rape a little girl – get 6 months in jail.

“Shabir Ahmed was convicted of 30 child rape offences.

He was also convicted of multiple other sexual offenses, including aiding and abetting rape, sexual assault, and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

He received a total sentence of 22 years in prison in 2012 after serving 14 years before his release.

The convictions stemmed from his role as a ringleader in the Rochdale grooming gang scandal, where he abused victims, including a girl for over a decade whom he treated as a “possession.”

“Shabir Ahmed committed one offense while in prison: attempting to cause serious injury against a fellow prisoner.

This incident resulted in an extra 12-month prison sentence added to his existing term.

He was also repeatedly rejected for parole due to his refusal to engage in rehabilitation and his continued belief that sexually abusing children was acceptable.

Does he still believe “that sexually abusing children was acceptable”? Then how on earth was he released?

Why is he still even alive and no sentenced to government assisted suicide and/or chemical castration?

Ahmed is stateless having torn up his Pakistani passport and having had his British citizenship revoked.

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