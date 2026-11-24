First a definition:

Paltering: involves the active use of truthful statements to convey a misleading impression, differing from passive silence.

From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham cites a statistic that 75% of Britons want “closer ties” with the EU, but this figure refers to a specific poll question that excluded the option of rejoining the bloc, the Single Market, or the Customs Union.”

“A separate Opinium poll indicates that only 36% of adults favor the UK actually rejoining the European Union, with the remainder preferring to remain outside while negotiating a closer relationship. ⁠

Critics argue Burnham’s claim is misleading because the 73% support figure is derived from a scThat Opinium poll was conducted in My a026 and shows the reisk of using polls as ‘fact’.

“Opinium polling conducted in May 2026 found that 36% of UK adults support rejoining the European Union, with 55% favoring remaining outside the bloc in some form. ⁠

This figure contrasts with other polling methods, such as binary referendum questions, which show higher support for rejoining; for instance, an Ipsos poll from the same period indicated that 56% of adults would vote to apply to join if a referendum were held.

The discrepancy arises because Opinium presents respondents with four distinct options rather than a simple “in” or “out” choice:

36% favor rejoining the EU.

24% prefer staying outside the EU but negotiating a closer relationship. ⁠

17% want to retain the current relationship. ⁠

13% prefer a more distant relationship. ⁠

This data suggests that while a majority of the public (60%) desires closer ties with the EU, only a minority supports full re-accession.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan