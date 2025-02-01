From here:

Senate Panel Approves Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General Pick, for Final Confirmation Vote – Spreely News

“The Senate Judiciary Committee recently moved forward with the nomination of Pam Bondi for the position of U.S. Attorney General.

This decision progressed along party lines, with all 12 Republican members voting in favor and the 10 Democrat members opposing, according to a report from Fox News. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and President Donald Trump’s nominee, is anticipated to receive confirmation from the GOP-majority Senate soon.”

Per Brave AI:

“The final confirmation vote for Pam Bondi as Attorney General is expected to take place in the near future, possibly as early as next week… “

Out of interest these are the members of the Seate Judiciary Committee:

Chuck Grassley (R - Iowa): Chair

Dick Durbin (D - Illinois): Ranking Member

Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina)

John Cornyn (R - Texas)

Mike Lee (R - Utah)

Ted Cruz (R - Texas)

Josh Hawley (R - Missouri)

Thom Tillis (R - North Carolina)

John Kennedy (R - Louisiana)

Marsha Blackburn (R - Tennessee)

Eric Schmitt (R - Missouri)

Katie Britt (R - Alabama)

Ashley Moody (R - Florida)

Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota)

Sheldon Whitehouse (D - Rhode Island)

Chris Coons (D - Delaware)

Richard Blumenthal (D - Connecticut)

Mazie Hirono (D - Hawaii)

Cory Booker (D - New Jersey)

Alex Padilla (D - California)

Peter Welch (D - Vermont)

Adam Schiff (D - California)

I wonder if shifty pencil neck Schiff is under investigation for crimes against human decency - Lord knows Hirono should be charged with rank stupidity!

Onwards!!!