Pam Bondi freezes funding for sanctuary cities after swearing in as AG | Just The News

“Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a freeze on federal funding to sanctuary cities after being sworn in to office the same day.”

Nothing like starting as you mean to go on!

“Bondi's funding freeze came amid a series of day one orders for the new attorney general, which also included a directive to clamp down on political weaponization within the agency, Fox News reported.”

Suck on that you libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists!

Americans want to fumigate the corruption from all previously areas run by “woke” democratic party “woke” operatives.

“Let the games commence” has well and truly commenced - let’s watch and see how the momentum to restore the US to pre-eminence in the key areas of health, wealth and safety plays out,

Onwards!!!