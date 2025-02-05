Pam Bondi sworn in as Attorney General of the US and wastes no time in bringing “sanctuary cities and States” to heel
From here:
Pam Bondi freezes funding for sanctuary cities after swearing in as AG | Just The News
“Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a freeze on federal funding to sanctuary cities after being sworn in to office the same day.”
Nothing like starting as you mean to go on!
“Bondi's funding freeze came amid a series of day one orders for the new attorney general, which also included a directive to clamp down on political weaponization within the agency, Fox News reported.”
Suck on that you libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists!
Americans want to fumigate the corruption from all previously areas run by “woke” democratic party “woke” operatives.
“Let the games commence” has well and truly commenced - let’s watch and see how the momentum to restore the US to pre-eminence in the key areas of health, wealth and safety plays out,
Onwards!!!
really, calm down folks. this isn't going to have that much effect, (although degenerates in charge in this sanctuary cities are going to cry like b!tches and be madder than wet hens (which will on ly be becuase then they have less funding to scab off and manipulate, and prob less foreigners to human traffic and gain even more funding for- medicaid, prison funding etc.... so much financial spinoff).... But my point is that there are over 1.5 million NGOs in the USA. Yup thats damn right, 1.5 MILLION.... which means 1.5 million organizations that do not get funding from the governement but that DO get money from the big dogs (Apple, IBM, Google, etc....) so the policies that they advocate and support ie illegal immigration, assistance with illegal settlement, assistance with illegal integration into society, free legal funding and support or illegal immigrant crime....blah blah blah, it will continue.
What they SHOULD be doing, is reigning in the ability, actions, and functions of these organizations, which ARE the root of the problem. they facilitate the movement of illegal immigrants of every kind into the USA.