There may be countries whose health systems and scientific quality is so poor that using the lowest common denominator of the WHO is a better alternative than using their own resources, but hopefully that number of countries is diminishing.

As with the scurrilous, vexatious, mischievous, arbitrary and capricious cases brought against Trump by the Democratic Party, misappropriating taxpayer funds (lawfare) to pursue political goals, the panel discussed the tactic of using lawfare to bypass the democratic process, by getting courts to “legislate” climate activism.

Legal cases have been brought in Montana and Hawaii by children or rather their expensive legal representatives – against those they consider to be responsible for “climate change”. Other legal cases in the UK and the US are bringing legal cases against Big Oil for killing people by supplying oil products. The show makes the point that ten times more people die from cold than heat and that deaths from all temperatures have declined markedly over the decades.

This prompted me to think of the fundamental concept of co-operative human existence borne from the medical axion “First do no harm” – which is virtually enshrined in the US Constitution and Bill of Rights.

I then pondered the scamdemic response, firstly in the context of the experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections where it is clear to all but those shilling for Big Pharma, that they cause “More Harm than Good” – a fact clear from the clinical trials. (Why doesn’t anyone ask the question “who authorised the decision to use two GAILED technologies – mRNA and viral vector platforms – as the prophylactic response for the recovery rate exceeded the efficacy rate AND when proven treatment protocols – vitamins, antivirals and antibiotics etc – already existed?” – did Trump sign a military paper?

As far as the non-existent climate crisis is concerned, the cases being brought represent the “woke”, childish and narcissistic goals of an anti-human league that I refer to as “the Cult of Moloch”. Once again, those countries that do not have the quality to disprove the “fear porn” might be served by the lowest common denominator of informed science, debate, and evidence that are the hallmarks of the UN IPCC may be best served to be informed by these sycophants f the Cult.

Developed countries have the quality of people that know the “Climate Change” and its “Net Zero” policies are ill-considered, baseless and unaffordable.

Rather than “More Harm than Good”, Big Oil delivers “More Good than Harm”.

Technology will evolve over the coming decades that will develop alternative suppliers of electricity – or a completely new energy that is not based on electricity – but that time is not new, or probably in the next several decades.

Out of interest, here is a snippet about nuclear fusion power.

World's largest nuclear fusion reactor is finally completed. But it won't run for another 15 years. | Live Science

“ITER, a $28 billion fusion reactor in France, has finally had its last magnetic coil installed. But the reactor itself won't fire up fully until 2039 at the earliest.”

The US?

Road map to U.S. fusion power plant comes into clearer focus—sort of | Science | AAAS

Those ill-informed, attention seeking child-minds looking to shut down the hydrocarbon industry could not exist or protest their cause without the support of hydrocarbon products in their electronics, their clothes and every facet of their lives, from food to health to leisure.

“More Harm than Good” from injections manifests in many times more harms from the injections than the disease. “More Good than Harm” from hydrocarbons usage results in reduction in deaths from cold and heat AND enables improved health, education, food production, transportation and much more.

Which brings us to what I refer to as the third (pronounce “turd” in Irish vernacular) of the three-legged (literal) stool of the “woke” – open borders.

There is a natural ad perfectly valid human wish to help those that flee war zones and life-threatening persecution from political regimes (maybe US citizens have a legitimate reason to seek asylum and refugee status in countries that do not have vaxx mandates).

Is there a larger obligation to take care of broke, unschooled, sick, criminals etc from other countries ahead of those in the US? Massive legal immigration of millions of people required by the US is hugely different from millions of criminal migrants.

But the “woke” – all the way from the UN, through socialists, Marxists etc – consider borders that define countries as an undesirable obstacle to their nihilistic goals.

Which brings us to the costs of “woke”.

The Cult believes that “all property is theft” – which correlates with the Schwab/WEF postulation that “you will own nothing and be happy”.

Personally, I believe that “all taxation is theft”.

But what forms the three legs of the “woke” stool goes way beyond that. The “woke” doctrine involves the seizing of the means of production and distribution, either directly or using regulations to achieve control by proxy to circumvent ay democratic or legal process.

Perhaps, like me, you believe there was no pandemic of huge significance. The economic cost of the political measures imposed were around 4 trillion bucks in the US ad ten trillion globally.

More than a trillion masks (5 billon people x 100 masks a year for three years = 1.5 trillion masks) and wet wipes were used, tens of billions of injections and tests, all the PPE, cleaning fluids and Perspex shields etc – all contributing to massive environmental damage to create, use and dispose of. Not a peep from any of the “woke greens”.

We do t have the luxury of unlimited supply of resources at low prices. Taxes are a resource that needs to be spent wisely. Politicians in the two-party systems that dominate wester society ow regard taxation as their privilege to spend buying votes, rather than a privilege extracted from those that could spend it on living a better life.

Rather than spending the ten trillion bucks globally on a political response to a non-existent pandemic, imagine how may schools, hospitals, roads, airports etc could have been built, or how much taxes could have been reduced.

Instead, we have what we always have – MORE DEBT.

The interest bill on US federal debt alone in the US is heading for 1.5 trillion bucks a year on debt that will breach 35 trillion in a few days and will breach 50 trillion in a few years.

At the same time, the US will have to replenish all the weaponry it left behind in Afghanistan and the equipment donated to Ukraine. The UK and Eu will need to do the same and are just as bankrupt as the US – with their interest bills reaching similar proportions.

Side note – how much technology that the US is accusing China of supplying Russia is actually also used in US weapons? 10%, 20%?

There is a desperate need for government spending everywhere to be reduced by at least ten per cent in order to run – not balanced fiscal positions – but fiscal SURPLUSES – I order to repay national debt.

The “woke” agenda of spending trillions on already obsolete “renewables”, failed vaccine technology and immigration policies are not just the ludicrous nightmares of narcissistic child minds, but are unaffordable and only cause misery, poverty, disease and death,

Onwards!!!

